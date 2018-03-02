Friday, March 2, 2018
Lava Salon's new Park Circle location now open
🔥🔥🔥
Posted
by Connelly Hardaway
on Fri, Mar 2, 2018 at 3:05 PM
click to enlarge
-
Lava Salon Facebook
-
In January, Lava posted that they were opening their second location at 4431 Spruill Ave.
If you're like us, you love Avondale's Lava Salon
. The funky hair salon, opened by Geoff and Noel Richardson in 2006, serves up badass hair cuts, styles, color, you name it ... let's just say, if you go to Lava, you'll leave looking better than when you first arrived.
And now, the 2016 and 2017 Best of Charleston Best Hair Salon winner, has opened a second location in Park Circle.
Yep, North Chuck, you have your own Lava Salon. Located at 4431 Spruill Avenue, the salon is open Mon.-Sat. Make an appointment now by calling (843) 225-5282.
Tags: Lava Salon, new location, Park Circle, Avondale, Openings, Image