The Skinny Dip holds retail panel with local business owners Tues. March 6

Posted by Katie Molpus on Fri, Feb 23, 2018 at 3:48 PM

Head to The Skinny Dip on March 6 for cocktails and conversation as a part of their second speaker series centered on building a retail brand.

Moderated by Liz Martin, founder of The Charleston Weekender, an online blog and shop designed to "give you weekend feels all week long,"

the event will feature a panel with Deidre Zahl, founder of Candy Shop Vintage; Mac & Murphy’s Liz Macpherson; and Lindsey Principi of Maddison Row.

During the panel, attendees can hear important tips about marketing, merchandising, and balancing a business. The event will be held at Upstairs at 345 King, a new co-working space created by Skinny Dip.


Tickets are for free members and $15 for non-members and include a complimentary glass of wine  Cocktail hour starts at 5:30 p.m., and the panel kicks off at 6 p.m. Purchase tickets online
