The Skinny Dip holds retail panel with local business owners Tues. March 6

Head to The Skinny Dip on March 6 for cocktails and conversation as a part of their second speaker series centered on building a retail brand.



Moderated by Liz Martin, founder of The Charleston Weekender, an online blog and shop designed to "give you weekend feels all week long,"

the event will feature a panel with Deidre Zahl, founder of Candy Shop Vintage; Mac & Murphy’s Liz Macpherson; and Lindsey Principi of Maddison Row.



During the panel, attendees can hear important tips about marketing, merchandising, and balancing a business. The event will be held at Upstairs at 345 King, a new co-working space created by Skinny Dip.

Tickets are for free members and $15 for non-members and include a complimentary glass of wine Cocktail hour starts at 5:30 p.m., and the panel kicks off at 6 p.m. Purchase tickets online.