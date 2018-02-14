Shop local wares at Holy City Vintage Market's Fashion at the Farm

click to enlarge

Fashion Week is right around the corner, and that means that Charleston will be bringing out some full-on, Fergie level Glamorous styles. Most of us, though, probably aren’t working with a Fergalicious salary. Luckily, in the midst of fashion week madness, Holy City Vintage Market and the Music Farm are providing affordable fashion for the people with Fashion at the Farm.On March 16 from 7 to 11 p.m., shop goods for men and women from 12 local vendors, including Red Rose Vintage and Continuum Skate Shop. While you shop, grab a little something to sip on and dance to some dope tunes. Started in 2016 by Runaround Sue Vintage owner and’s own Kelly Rae Smith, Holy City Vintage has been popping up all over town to bring Charleston the best of the best in vintage goods, from clothes to home decor. Admission to Fashion at the Farm is free so get to shopping.