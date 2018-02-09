Charleston Fashion Week's featured designer has dressed Madonna and Kendall Jenner

click to enlarge
Israeli-American designer Yigal Azrouel is this year's Charleston Fashion Week (CFW) featured designer. Azrouel designs ready-to-wear pieces for "the effortlessly cool and confident woman;" he'll serve on the fashion panel — which determines the 2018 CFW Emerging Designer Competition Winner — under Fern Mallis. Fashion week hits Marion Square next month, March 13-17.
In a press release, executive director of CFW Naomi Russell said, "We're excited to showcase such well-known designers at Lexus Charleston Fashion Week. This continues the goal of bringing nationally known fashion stars to Charleston, to judge and mentor the competing emerging designers, as well as highlight the strong fashion scene."
While Azrouel's appearance isn't quite as exciting as one of last year's guest designers — Becky with the Good Hair
a.k.a. Rachel Roy — he's still pretty high up there in our "cool" list, since his designs have been seen on such celebs as Madonna
and Kendall Jenner
.
Fashion Week also announced its schedule today, so peruse that ish
to decide what you're into. We always think the emerging designers
are worth a gander, especially Charleston's own Heather Rose Johnson, whose work is described as "a fantasy land, zen garden." Check her stuff out on Thurs. March 15 at 7 p.m.