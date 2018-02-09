Bill Murray wants you to wear his designer 'Bill Bottoms' on the golf course

click to enlarge
We here in the Lowcountry know our beloved local celeb Bill Murray is pretty damn eccentric. I mean, just look at his William Murray Golf
brand, where you can order the Tropical Mums Boonie Hat
for only $36. But he's upping his sartorial weird to a whole new level with the help of Betabrand, a "Kickstarter for clothes."
According to Robert Klara's article in AdWeek
, Murray wants to "restore bell bottoms to cultural prominence." The flared pants will be named, of course, Bill Bottoms. But the sell will be no easy feat, even for a Ghost Buster. That's where Betabrand comes in.
Klara writes, "Founded in 2009 by web entrepreneur Chris Lindland, Betabrand is like a Kickstarter for clothes. First, the site will put up a proposed apparel item to see how its 1 million-plus regulars feel about it. If enough of them give it the thumbs-up, Betabrand will submit it for crowdfunding. If a minimum number of prospective buyers commit to the purchase — in the case of Bill Bottoms, 100 people inside a 30-day period — Betabrand will manufacture the item. This method both publicizes the clothing with a fashion-forward audience and, more importantly, guarantees sales in advance."
Think Murray is a master brander? Want to look like you just dropped acid at the country club? Put in an order for Bill Bottoms here. According to Betbrand's order page, the bill bottoms are "ultralight" with a "4-way stretch fabric," "moisture-wicking and wrinkle-resistant," have "spacious, ball-accommodating pockets fore and aft," and are available in the "signature Lucy the Caboosie print."
