Bill Murray wants you to wear his designer 'Bill Bottoms' on the golf course

We here in the Lowcountry know our beloved local celeb Bill Murray is pretty damn eccentric. I mean, just look at his William Murray Golf brand, where you can order the Tropical Mums Boonie Hat for only $36. But he's upping his sartorial weird to a whole new level with the help of Betabrand, a "Kickstarter for clothes."According to Robert Klara's article in AdWeek , Murray wants to "restore bell bottoms to cultural prominence." The flared pants will be named, of course, Bill Bottoms. But the sell will be no easy feat, even for a Ghost Buster. That's where Betabrand comes in.Klara writes, "Founded in 2009 by web entrepreneur Chris Lindland, Betabrand is like a Kickstarter for clothes. First, the site will put up a proposed apparel item to see how its 1 million-plus regulars feel about it. If enough of them give it the thumbs-up, Betabrand will submit it for crowdfunding. If a minimum number of prospective buyers commit to the purchase — in the case of Bill Bottoms, 100 people inside a 30-day period — Betabrand will manufacture the item. This method both publicizes the clothing with a fashion-forward audience and, more importantly, guarantees sales in advance."