King Street's newest co-working space hopes to lure members with flower pressing class, talk on Instagram insider tips

This could be you ... Upstairs @ 345 King is a chic AF co-working space.
Y'all know Skinny Dip, that too-pretty-to-be-true boutique-y store on King Street? OK, sorry, we just described every store on King Street. It's the one that has a kickass outdoor patio/rooftop and sells frose. Yeah, yeah, now you're with us.
Well, Skinny Dip's upstairs is now a co-working space, Upstairs @ 345 King, which Skinny Dip's creators describe as a concept "born out of the belief that the local professional community deserves a collaborative, multi-purpose space designed to make their lives easier." Whatever that means.
You can apply to be a member online
, with "perks" that include complimentary access to workshops and classes, 10 percent off at Skinny Dip, and a discount on the space as an event rental. Membership includes a $50 initiation fee and $125/month for communal desk space.
Rainbow Row and everything.
In addition to working in a dreamily lit, exposed brick space (with a coffee/booze bar to boot), Upstairs at 345 King will offer a variety of classes and talks that are open to the public. This Sat. Jan. 27 from 10 a.m.-12 p.m.
take a Southern Bloom flower pressing class ($65/nonmembers) featuring a hydrangea flower design.
On Thurs. Feb. 1 from 5:30-7 p.m.
join "some of Charleston's biggest bloggers" for a chat on Instagram insider tips. The $15 class includes a glass of wine (it's free for members, if that's any incentive to signup for a co-working space). Speakers include Liz Martin, Ashley Brown, Dannon K Heller, and Kristin Chambless.