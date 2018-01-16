Here's where to get your vintage market fix this month

With Charleston Wedding Week and Charleston Fashion Week on the horizon (wedding week kicks off next Wednesday, BTW), there's plenty of buzz about all things new and trendy in the Lowcountry. Get your fashion fix before these big events with a slew of vintage markets (what's old is new after all) taking place in the next couple of months. Here's the deal:
The Goddess Collective
, which sells both old and new items, heads to Royal American from 6-9 p.m. on Wed. Jan. 17, with sweaters, leathers, vinyl, books, and bags in tow.
Red Rose Vintage
partners with Tuff Stuff Vintage
on Fri. Jan. 19 from 12-4 p.m. at 424 King St., selling goods for both guys and gals.
Runaround Sue Vintage
(owned by CP
's own Kelly Rae Smith) has two pop-up events this weekend: head to Royal American on Friday night at 7 p.m. for a dance pop-up with beats from DJ D!Z. On Sunday Tin Roof hosts a brunch pop-up with all those same Runaround Sue goodies from 12-5 p.m.
Red Rose Vintage
will also be at The Park Cafe from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. on Sat. Jan. 20.
On Sun. Jan. 28 head to The Park Cafe for the Holy City Vintage Market
from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. This monthly market features a dozen vintage vendors selling clothing, accessories, and home decor.
The Holy City Vintage Market, FYI, takes place every month at spots like Park Cafe (head there again on Feb. 25 and March 25), Royal American, and Music Farm. Stay up to date with the market's whereabouts on their Facebook page.