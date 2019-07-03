Talk about a wild happy hour: get $15 off Coastal Expedition rentals

Holy City Brewing Beer is the BEST!! Besso

Goodwill Computer Works Very high on their prices nothing good is 20 bucks or under and things like… Mrworx

Coleman Public House CPH, as locals call it, slings some amazing upscale bar food plus more, which you'd… John W.

Newton Blueberry Farm Newton Farms is awesome. Great prices and plenty of delicious berries. Bob Klosterman