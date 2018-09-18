Enter to win a free pair of VANELi shoes at the Trunk Show at Shoes on King

Switch to the
Browse News+Opinion
Here's how you can help those affected by Florence across the Carolinas
The Agenda: Graham says he "would gladly listen" to Kavanaugh accuser; Almost 1/4 of S.C. students behind grade level
McMaster lifts evacuation order for tri-county area at noon Saturday
Charleston airport looking to reopen Saturday
Here's how to properly use a generator if your power goes out during Florence
Browse Arts+Movies
New Bill Murray documentary explores "life lessons learned from a mythical man"
The Mill celebrates 10 years of underground art with eclectic group show this Saturday
From the director of
The Book of Mormon
, musical comedy
Something Rotten!
hits N. Chs. PAC this November
Here's how Dock Street Theatre prepped its pit to fight floods ahead of Florence
The Gibbes Museum of Art has a comprehensive disaster plan for hurricane season
How Charleston's stately historic homes are prepped for hurricanes like Florence
{ more }
Culture Shock
Holy Cinema
Spoleto Buzz
Fall Arts Issue
Film Reviews
In Theaters Now
Movie Times
Spoleto 2018
New Bill Murray documentary explores "life lessons learned from a mythical man"
Searching for meaning in Murray madness
For some in Charleston, evacuating for Florence is a privilege they just can't afford
Making it work
Charleston businesses react to the opening of big box restaurant suppliers
Balancing Act
The Charleston Museum reveals never-before seen botanical wonders in new exhibit
The World Around Us
UPDATED 9/16: The long list of Charleston restaurants still open after Florence
Eat your heart out
© Copyright 2018,
Charleston City Paper