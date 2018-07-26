Thursday, July 26, 2018

Christmas in July move-in special at Palmetto Creek Townhomes

Posted by City Paper Staff on Thu, Jul 26, 2018 at 1:02 PM

click image 180725_palmettocreekth_1-4v.jpg

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2018, Charleston City Paper   RSS