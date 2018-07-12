Save $5 on Admiral Nelson's Spiced Rum at Bottles

Switch to the
mobile version
of this page.
username
edit Profile
logout
login
jobs
cars
homes
rentals
pets
services
tickets
What's happening today
What's happening this week
Staff Picks
Calendar Listings
Find Live Music
Find Restaurants
Get Tickets to Bands, Burgers & Brews
Revelry Brewing brings the Funk Collective on June 30
The 2018 Queen Street Harmony Series is in full swing
Food+Drink
Music+Clubs
News+Opinion
Arts+Movies
Calendar+Scene
Browse News+Opinion
Thrift store at We Are Family's daytime resource center is open and looking for volunteers
Celebrate 200 years of Mother Emanuel at these 5 events happening this week
Use smarter tools to be tough on trade
Stegelin: Hands up, don't read
Charleston hardly comes out smelling like a rose after reluctant slavery apology
Blotter: The woman who launched a thousand buses
{ more }
The Battery
Recent Comments
Blotter
Submit a letter to the editor
Submit a news tip
Browse Calendar+Scene
A Spanish Navy tall ship has sailed into Charleston Harbor and you can check it out
Weekend Roundup: Keep the party goin'
Atlantic Institute brings Tour of Faiths to Charleston area
Fourth of July 2018: Where to eat, drink, and watch fireworks in Charleston
Freeloaders: Let freedom ring
Weekend Roundup: Sunny days ahead
{ more }
Seersucker & Stilettos
CP Perks
Coming up this week
Search events
Beach Guide
Buy Tickets
Submit an event
Browse Arts+Movies
Local comedian Andy Livengood hosts Teen-Prov improv class this July
Terry McMillan headlines third annual Black Ink Book Festival this September
Critics' Picks: The best arts events in town this week
Tanya Solomon is a magician — and a liar
Call for ideas: TEDxCharleston taking submissions until Aug. 27
PURE Theatre announces 16th season ahead of move to new space
{ more }
Culture Shock
Holy Cinema
Spoleto Buzz
Fall Arts Issue
Film Reviews
In Theaters Now
Movie Times
Spoleto 2018
Browse Food+Drink
Charleston Grill settles claims over bad tip pool, miscalculated overtime for $50,000
Get an early peek at Wiki Wiki Sandbar, opening on Folly late summer
Fresh Future Farms now stocking sustainable N.C. meat
With endless restaurant possibilities, Charleston always comes back for breakfast
Early Bird Diner serves the masses in short order
Rise and Shine
{ more }
Eat
DISH dining guide
DIRT local food guide
Restaurant Reviews
SWIG bar guide
Cuisine Calendar
Find a restaurant
Browse Music+Clubs
Benny Starr to debut and record new album live at the Charleston Music Hall
Live Music: A Fragile Tomorrow; What's Going On: The Marvin Gaye Experience; Trappy Hour w/ Matt Monday and Salis; Gun Outfit; Lightning Born
Red Cedar Review invites folks to take a drive down
The Highway
Producer/engineer Kenny McWilliams steps out with his new band, Real Work
Live Music: Royal Tinfoil; SoulFunKubanized; Boo Hag; Hip Hop 4 Humanity
Walter Brown breaks down new LP 'IMOW,' song by song
{ more }
Feedback File
Find live music
Music venues
Submit a music event
Charleston Deals Blog
« Madra Rua is giving away a New Belg…
Thursday, July 12, 2018
Save $5 on Admiral Nelson's Spiced Rum at Bottles
Posted by
City Paper Staff
on
Thu, Jul 12, 2018
at
9:42 AM
click image
Comments
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
Subscribing…
With RSS
Comment
Add a comment
Subscribe to this thread
{ more }
Early Bird Diner serves the masses in short order
2 comments
With endless restaurant possibilities, Charleston always comes back for breakfast
1 comment
After Annapolis, a threat to journalism that we're not discussing
17 comments
Use smarter tools to be tough on trade
1 comment
Get an early peek at Wiki Wiki Sandbar, opening on Folly late summer
2 comments
{ more }
Baldwin Vineyards
The grapes are wonderful, but last year when I went there, their normally nice personalities…
-
Robin Thomas
Bugby Plantation
I picked some really great tomatoes corn and a watermelon last week. I'm going back…
-
Luther Smith
EVO Pizza
Ten star establishment! Great pizza!
-
Rosemary 1
Saltwater Cowboys
I had dinner there last night with my family. It's a pretty big place with…
-
Cid95
Pence's Liquor and Wine
I've been going to this store since it opened. Good selection of wine and liquor…
-
J. Sullivan
A Spanish Navy tall ship has sailed into Charleston Harbor and you can check it out
All aboard
Charleston hardly comes out smelling like a rose after reluctant slavery apology
Lean a Little Bit Closer
Blotter: The woman who launched a thousand buses
Homer's Pharmacy
Charleston Grill settles claims over bad tip pool, miscalculated overtime for $50,000
Ex-employees claimed back-of-house staff were improperly included in tip pool
Early Bird Diner serves the masses in short order
Morning Report
Food+Drink
Find a restaurant
Restaurant reviews
DISH dining guide
Swig bar guide
Cuisine calendar
Music+Clubs
Who's playing tonight
Search live music
Live reviews
Submit a listing
News+Opinion
Blotter
The Battery
Haire of the dog
Submit a news tip
Columns
Arts+Movies
Film reviews
Movie times
Live theater
Visual arts
Movies in the Park
Calendar+Scene
Cool stuff to do today
The Scene
Search events
Submit an event
Seersucker & Stilettos
Classifieds
Jobs
Cars
Homes
Pets
Services
Problems with the site?
|
Contact us
|
Where to find copies
|
Privacy statement
|
Terms of use
|
Best of Charleston
|
Advertising Info
Powered by
Foundation
© Copyright 2018,
Charleston City Paper