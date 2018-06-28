$200 off scooter purchase at Scooter Stop on James Island

Switch to the
Food+Drink
Music+Clubs
News+Opinion
Arts+Movies
Calendar+Scene
Browse News+Opinion
At least four Charleston protests are scheduled this week against family separations at the border
South Carolina ranks 38th in overall child well-being, report finds
Trump-backed McMaster wins gubernatorial runoff as Charleston goes for Warren
Don't be so gullible as to let your freedoms slip away
Here's a nod to reading as a radical act of resistance
We Are Family's new daytime center for the homeless is trying to have it all
The Battery
Recent Comments
Blotter
Submit a letter to the editor
Submit a news tip
Browse Calendar+Scene
America's favorite beer mascots clomp into Charleston this week for Thirsty Thursday and Stars & Guitars
Calling all lax bros and broettes: Major League Lacrosse heads to Charleston Sat. June 30
Lowcountry Flower Growers looks to educate the public about supporting local growers
Freeloaders: Tastes like summer
Weekend Roundup: Summertime and the livin' is steamy
Charleston Power Yoga hosts class to benefit Together Rising Sun. June 24
Seersucker & Stilettos
Browse Arts+Movies
Calling future thespians: Threshold Rep hosts musical theater camp July 9-13
Support the Unbound Ballet Project's upcoming performance at a fundraiser Fri. June 29
Gibbes Museum's Society 1858 announces finalists for southern art award
Lions, tigers, and bears surf too — at least in Kate Barattini's Animal Shred series
Surf in the City returns to the Music Hall Fri. Aug. 3
Critics' Picks: The best arts events in town this week
Culture Shock
Holy Cinema
Spoleto Buzz
Fall Arts Issue
Film Reviews
In Theaters Now
Movie Times
Spoleto 2018
Browse Food+Drink
Maple Street Biscuit Company — opening late July on James Island — has a question for you
Betty's Eatery does its best to invoke the simple comfort of Grandma's kitchen
Revelry Brewing hosts the Funk Collective and debuts its sour beer-only facility
King Street Public House owner placed on "leave of absence" after Charleston-area musician alleges racism
Celebrate the Cocktail Bandits' debut book, 'Holy Spirits!' at Pancito & Lefty launch Fri. July 6
What's Poppin: From noodle bowls to barbecue, 23 foodie events to spice up your week
Eat
DISH dining guide
DIRT local food guide
Restaurant Reviews
SWIG bar guide
Cuisine Calendar
Find a restaurant
Browse Music+Clubs
Matt Monday explores the legacies of his Holy City forerunners
Matt Monday recalls the disturbing day that would guide him to a path in music
In which Lily Slay is my plus-one
SUSTO launches its own festival, Fine 2Day, in Iowa
Graveface Records moves into the Vinyl Countdown, and you have four months to make them feel welcome
Chef Sean Brock goes country, collabs on seven-inch record with Boo Ray
Feedback File
Find live music
Music venues
Submit a music event
Thursday, June 28, 2018
$200 off scooter purchase at Scooter Stop on James Island
Posted by
City Paper Staff
on
Thu, Jun 28, 2018
at
11:52 AM
Activists will hold rally to "abolish ICE" at Charleston County jail on Saturday
7 comments
Matt Monday recalls the disturbing day that would guide him to a path in music
1 comment
Here's a nod to reading as a radical act of resistance
4 comments
Don't be so gullible as to let your freedoms slip away
1 comment
Six ways to sweat this summer
1 comment
Bugby Plantation
I picked some really great tomatoes corn and a watermelon last week. I'm going back…
-
Luther Smith
EVO Pizza
Ten star establishment! Great pizza!
-
Rosemary 1
Saltwater Cowboys
I had dinner there last night with my family. It's a pretty big place with…
-
Cid95
Pence's Liquor and Wine
I've been going to this store since it opened. Good selection of wine and liquor…
-
J. Sullivan
We Are Family's new daytime center for the homeless is trying to have it all
One Stop Shop
Betty's Eatery does its best to invoke the simple comfort of Grandma's kitchen
Playing the Standards
Revelry Brewing hosts the Funk Collective and debuts its sour beer-only facility
Party's Still On
America's favorite beer mascots clomp into Charleston this week for Thirsty Thursday and Stars & Guitars
We ❤️ Clydesdales
In which Lily Slay is my plus-one
Gonna Be An Expensive Night For Kevin
© Copyright 2018,
Charleston City Paper