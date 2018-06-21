Orange Spot turns five on Saturday! Celebrate in Park Circle with music, games, and more

Switch to the
mobile version
of this page.
username
edit Profile
logout
login
jobs
cars
homes
rentals
pets
services
tickets
What's happening today
What's happening this week
Staff Picks
Calendar Listings
Find Live Music
Find Restaurants
Drink the Plank at Charleston RumFest
They Got the Funk at Revelry's Sweet Beer Event
Get Tickets to Party at the Point
Food+Drink
Music+Clubs
News+Opinion
Arts+Movies
Calendar+Scene
Browse News+Opinion
Kickin' Chicken West Ashley celebrates 10 years! [Sponsored]
Before run-off, Trump and Pence are coming to S.C. to stump for McMaster
Stegelin: The GOP goes for a hike on the Appalachian Trail
Is S.C. ready for a political pig in a poke?
Blotter: A whale of a dad
How Mark Sanford's principles cost him his seat in Congress
Charleston officially apologizes for slavery 155 years after the Emancipation Proclamation
{ more }
The Battery
Recent Comments
Blotter
Submit a letter to the editor
Submit a news tip
Browse Calendar+Scene
Kickin' Chicken West Ashley celebrates 10 years! [Sponsored]
Mobile plant truck Haegur opens pop-up shop on King Street next month
Six ways to sweat this summer
Our 2018 Summer Guide is Flippin' Good
Meet your friendly neighborhood mermaid
Five events to celebrate the 4th of July in Charleston
Where to take your pooch during the dog days of summer
{ more }
Seersucker & Stilettos
CP Perks
Coming up this week
Search events
Beach Guide
Buy Tickets
Submit an event
Browse Arts+Movies
Kickin' Chicken West Ashley celebrates 10 years! [Sponsored]
S.C. native Charlamagne Tha God will host four HBO specials premiering later this year
Critics' Picks: The best comedy events in town this week
The Gibbes Museum's bust of George Washington is currently on loan to NYC's Frick Collection
Escape from reality this summer with these eight books
American Animals
is a heist movie relieving its protagonists of their privileged white boy blues
Three ways to stay cool and cultured in Charleston over the summer
{ more }
Culture Shock
Holy Cinema
Spoleto Buzz
Fall Arts Issue
Film Reviews
In Theaters Now
Movie Times
Spoleto 2018
Browse Food+Drink
Kickin' Chicken West Ashley celebrates 10 years! [Sponsored]
Chubby Fish (finally) announces their grand opening — Fri. June 22
Life Raft Treats is popping up all over Charleston with cool, nostalgia-inducing ice cream
Ms. Rose's Fine Food & Cocktails hosts Mimosas and Mutts supporting Dorchester Paws
Wednesday night, Tu is donating 50 percent of chicken sandwich proceeds to refugee group
Get 95 cent burgers at HōM tonight from 4-7 p.m.
82 Queen celebrates 36 years with a courtyard garden party
{ more }
Eat
DISH dining guide
DIRT local food guide
Restaurant Reviews
SWIG bar guide
Cuisine Calendar
Find a restaurant
Browse Music+Clubs
Kickin' Chicken West Ashley celebrates 10 years! [Sponsored]
Graveface Records moves into the Vinyl Countdown, and you have four months to make them feel welcome
Chef Sean Brock goes country, collabs on seven-inch record with Boo Ray
Hip-hop artist Benny Starr and attorney/musician Elliott A. Smith's podcast
Emcees & Esquires
channels political and creative passions
Five can't miss summer concerts in Charleston
American Aquarium's mercilessly honest new album is maybe their best yet
Joan Baez breaks from her farewell tour to perform at the Emanuel 9 Rally for Unity
{ more }
Feedback File
Find live music
Music venues
Submit a music event
Charleston Deals Blog
« 20 percent off Roadside Blooms deli…
Thursday, June 21, 2018
Orange Spot turns five on Saturday! Celebrate in Park Circle with music, games, and more
Posted by
City Paper Staff
on
Thu, Jun 21, 2018
at
11:34 AM
click image
Comments
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
Subscribing…
With RSS
Comment
Add a comment
Subscribe to this thread
{ more }
Bistro A Vin is the French newcomer we didn't know we needed
1 comment
Meet your friendly neighborhood mermaid
1 comment
How Mark Sanford's principles cost him his seat in Congress
3 comments
From hip-hop veterans to freshly tapped talent, meet the women who are changing the local rap game
3 comments
Almost 9,000 South Carolinians live in homes at risk of flooding dozens of times a year by 2030, study says
1 comment
{ more }
Saltwater Cowboys
I had dinner there last night with my family. It's a pretty big place with…
-
Cid95
Pence's Liquor and Wine
I've been going to this store since it opened. Good selection of wine and liquor…
-
J. Sullivan
Wild Blue
Amazing adventure park with an energetic, well-trained staff. Obstacles are awesome and increase in difficulty…
-
Jacqueline Corcoran
Joan Baez breaks from her farewell tour to perform at the Emanuel 9 Rally for Unity
One Last Protest
Life Raft Treats is popping up all over Charleston with cool, nostalgia-inducing ice cream
A sweet escape
Nine events to help you celebrate the Summer Solstice in Charleston
Salute the sun, y'all
Six ways to sweat this summer
Hot Stuff
Bistro A Vin is the French newcomer we didn't know we needed
Francophiles, Delight
Food+Drink
Find a restaurant
Restaurant reviews
DISH dining guide
Swig bar guide
Cuisine calendar
Music+Clubs
Who's playing tonight
Search live music
Live reviews
Submit a listing
News+Opinion
Blotter
The Battery
Haire of the dog
Submit a news tip
Columns
Arts+Movies
Film reviews
Movie times
Live theater
Visual arts
Movies in the Park
Calendar+Scene
Cool stuff to do today
The Scene
Search events
Submit an event
Seersucker & Stilettos
Classifieds
Jobs
Cars
Homes
Pets
Services
Problems with the site?
|
Contact us
|
Where to find copies
|
Privacy statement
|
Terms of use
|
Best of Charleston
|
Advertising Info
Powered by
Foundation
© Copyright 2018,
Charleston City Paper