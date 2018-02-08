The 450 Pizza Joint invites you to celebrate National Pizza Day on Feb. 9 on Sullivan's Island

Switch to the
mobile version
of this page.
username
edit Profile
logout
login
jobs
cars
homes
rentals
pets
services
tickets
What's happening today
What's happening this week
Staff Picks
Calendar Listings
Find Live Music
Find Restaurants
Get your tickets to the Lowcountry Irish Fest
Vote now for Best of Charleston 2018
Get tickets to 2018 CSC Oyster Roast
Food+Drink
Music+Clubs
News+Opinion
Arts+Movies
Calendar+Scene
Browse News+Opinion
S.C. House passes bill meant to prevent local governments from banning plastic bags
Not enough historical evidence to support case of dinosaur against horses, city says
Here's how you can help the family of activist Muhiyidin d'Baha
Police report reveals response to shooting of local activist Muhiyidin d'Baha
Reflecting on the life and work of Muhiyidin d'Baha
Stegelin: Deep state nyet
{ more }
The Battery
Recent Comments
Blotter
Submit a letter to the editor
Submit a news tip
Browse Calendar+Scene
Check out our new City Picks layout in today's paper
SK8, fish, and park for free at Charleston County Parks on Sun. March 4
The Ultimate Charleston Valentine's Day Roundup 2k18
Freeloaders: Happy Super Bowl hangover, Charleston
Weekend Roundup: Puppy Bowl, Super Bowl, and everything in between
The Road to Wrestlemania heads to the NCHS Coliseum this March
{ more }
Seersucker & Stilettos
CP Perks
Coming up this week
Search events
Beach Guide
Buy Tickets
Submit an event
Browse Arts+Movies
Local poet Regina Duggins creates Kickstarter for
Black Coffee: No Sugar, No Cream
New College of Charleston public lecture series addresses memory, division, healing
Get a taste of the wild west at Ellis-Nicholson Gallery's March exhibit, 'UTAHpian Splendor'
Ms. Rose's Comedy Hour kicks off 2018 season with Rollin Jay Moore
CofC stages Henrik Ibsen's environmental play 'An Enemy of the People'
Hamed Mahmoodi named the winner of NCHS Arts Fest 2018 design competition
{ more }
Culture Shock
Holy Cinema
Spoleto Buzz
Fall Arts Issue
Film Reviews
In Theaters Now
Movie Times
Spoleto 2017
Browse Food+Drink
Root Baking Co. is closing up shop and moving to Atlanta
Husk Chef de Cuisine Justin Cherry bakes bread from the past
Ristorante Juliet partners with Semilla Mexican food truck for the ultimate mashup...
W+F Fringe Alert: A Soul Food Kitchen Convention and the return of La Morra
Could The Ordinary's BAR request mean al fresco seafood towers soon?
Brews Next: Yoga, bites, and plenty of suds
{ more }
Eat
DISH dining guide
DIRT local food guide
Restaurant Reviews
SWIG bar guide
Cuisine Calendar
Find a restaurant
Browse Music+Clubs
Souls brings dinner + show and a lounge atmosphere to North Charleston
No,
I'm
the Money Man!
Steep Canyon Rangers recorded their new album the old-fashioned way
Live Music: '50s Winter Prom; Groundhog Day; Stuyedeyed; The Four20s
Live music for your big day? Find it at the Emerald Empire's Tin Roof showcase
Country rockers Amigo go retro with new sophomore LP
{ more }
Feedback File
Find live music
Music venues
Submit a music event
Charleston Deals Blog
« Two tickets for the price of one to…
Thursday, February 8, 2018
The 450 Pizza Joint invites you to celebrate National Pizza Day on Feb. 9 on Sullivan's Island
Posted by
City Paper Staff
on
Thu, Feb 8, 2018
at
8:02 AM
click image
Comments
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
Subscribing…
With RSS
Comment
Add a comment
Subscribe to this thread
{ more }
Reflecting on the life and work of Muhiyidin d'Baha
5 comments
SNOB has reopened after month-long renovation
1 comment
Shaping Sound's new production
After The Curtain
goes behind the lighted stage
1 comment
Get a taste of the wild west at Ellis-Nicholson Gallery's March exhibit, 'UTAHpian Splendor'
1 comment
Charleston Black Lives Matter activist Muhiyidin d'Baha reportedly shot and killed in New Orleans
8 comments
{ more }
Burwell's Stone Fire Grill
Disappointed. Didn't even get a chance to eat. The menu online is NOT what is…
-
Kevin Brunson
Locals Bar
The morning after eating the sushi at Local's I had the worst food poisoning imaginable…
-
Michael_Label
Tavern & Table
My husband and I went to Tavern and Table for restaurant week. It was a…
-
Linda Christine Freeman
Macaroon Boutique
Absolutely the best!! We go here every time we are downtown. The owner/chef makes a…
-
George Walton
Can industrial hemp revamp South Carolina's farming economy?
Field of Dreams
Autistic and deaf painter Nicolas Lyford-Pike communicates through his art
Note to Self
Charleston Black Lives Matter activist Muhiyidin d'Baha reportedly shot and killed in New Orleans
A friend said he was out of town for community work
Reflecting on the life and work of Muhiyidin d'Baha
He wanted to wake us
5th Wall's
Big Love
tackles gender relations and human proclivities
Nuance in the Noise
Food+Drink
Find a restaurant
Restaurant reviews
DISH dining guide
Swig bar guide
Cuisine calendar
Music+Clubs
Who's playing tonight
Search live music
Live reviews
Submit a listing
News+Opinion
Blotter
The Battery
Haire of the dog
Submit a news tip
Columns
Arts+Movies
Film reviews
Movie times
Live theater
Visual arts
Movies in the Park
Calendar+Scene
Cool stuff to do today
The Scene
Search events
Submit an event
Seersucker & Stilettos
Classifieds
Jobs
Cars
Homes
Pets
Services
Problems with the site?
|
Contact us
|
Where to find copies
|
Privacy statement
|
Terms of use
|
Best of Charleston
|
Advertising Info
Powered by
Foundation
© Copyright 2018,
Charleston City Paper