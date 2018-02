click image

Here's a super deal on a Big Game watch party at Mellow Mushroom's Mellow Bowl Party in Avondale.Use code "citypaper" and your tickets are buy one get one free!Hurry— this offer is only good until noon on Friday, 2/2.Tickets include a food buffet, adult beverages, halftime JT dance party, ice luge and moreIf you've already purchased a ticket, you'll automatically get another ticket sent to you for a friend!