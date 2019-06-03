You've got one week left to check out these Piccolo Spoleto exhibitions 

Circular Congregational Church (Upper Lance Hall) | Art of Recovery
This award-winning exhibition features over 100 original works that take the viewer on a “journey through the challenges and triumphs of the human experience.”
May 24-June 9. 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Daily. Free to attend. Circular Congregational Church, 150 Meeting St. Downtown
Cone 10 | For The Garden
Check out beautiful pieces at Cone 10's final show at their Morrison Drive location.
Head to Cone 10 for their final exhibition before moving out of their spot on Morrison Drive, For the Garden
. Cone 10 closes up shop after this show, and while they hope to eventually find a new location, this could be your last chance to see a lot of beautiful pottery, garden objects, and sculptures in one place for a while. Cone 10 describes this exhibition’s theme as a “playful and joyful way to go out into the world.”
On display through June 9. Mon.-Sat., 11 a.m.- 4 p.m. and Sundays 1-4 p.m. Free to attend. Cone 10 Studios, 1080 Morrison Drive. Downtown
Redux Contemporary Art Center | The Annual Redux Studio Artist Exhibition
Check out all of Redux's studio artists, including Julia Deckman, during this massive exhibition.
Redux’s annual exhibition highlights the work of Redux studio artists (there are almost 40 of them!), with pieces that explore the dynamic nature of the greater creative community in Charleston. Each artist reflects on how their work is influenced by their immediate surroundings — and how the community is portrayed, inadvertently or not, in their art. And bonus — this exhibition is on display through July 13.
Through July 13, Tues.-Fri., 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and Saturdays, 12-5 p.m. Free to attend. Redux Contemporary Art Center, 1056 King St. Downtown. reduxstudios.org
Cannon Street Arts Center | Contagion
When you attend this art exhibition, held in the Cannon Street Arts Center, you’re invited to become part of a “visual chain reaction,” and are asked to fill in the blanks of this statement: “___ is contagious or ___ is not contagious.” Intriguing, right? Contagion
, with artist Karen Jayne at the helm, becomes a collaborative installation, where the comments become part of the changing exhibition. Jayne hopes to explore how our personal action — or inaction — may encourage or discourage the spread of identified contagions.
Through June 9. Free to attend. Cannon Street Arts Center, 134 Cannon St. Downtown
Piccolo Spoleto Juried Art Exhibition
Check out the recent work of artists across South Carolina, featuring painting, sculpture, drawing, printmaking, and photography. This year’s juror, Arianne King Comer, is an art consultant, indigo and community arts advocate, lecturer, teacher, and textile artist. Find the full list of exhibiting artists online at piccolospoleto.com.
Through June 9, 12-5 p.m. Daily. City Gallery, 34 Prioleau St. Downtown
Piccolo Spoleto Outdoor Art Exhibition
Marion Square turns into a full-fledged art market this time of year.
Have you ever seen Marion Square turn into an arts-centric outdoor market? Of course you have — it’s exactly what happens when the Piccolo Spoleto outdoor art exhibition descends in the middle of the city. There are daily demos from over 80 artists who will answer your questions about their artwork. Their favorite question is, “Can I purchase this?” Check out that full list of participating folks online at piccolospoleto.com.
Through June 9, Mon.-Thurs., 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Fri.-Sun., 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Free to attend. Marion Square, King and Calhoun Streets. Downtown