You've got one week left to check out these Piccolo Spoleto exhibitions 

Check out beautiful pieces at Cone 10's final show at their Morrison Drive location.

Check out all of Redux's studio artists, including Julia Deckman, during this massive exhibition.

Marion Square turns into a full-fledged art market this time of year.

This award-winning exhibition features over 100 original works that take the viewer on a “journey through the challenges and triumphs of the human experience.”Head to Cone 10 for their final exhibition before moving out of their spot on Morrison Drive,. Cone 10 closes up shop after this show, and while they hope to eventually find a new location, this could be your last chance to see a lot of beautiful pottery, garden objects, and sculptures in one place for a while. Cone 10 describes this exhibition’s theme as a “playful and joyful way to go out into the world.”Redux’s annual exhibition highlights the work of Redux studio artists (there are almost 40 of them!), with pieces that explore the dynamic nature of the greater creative community in Charleston. Each artist reflects on how their work is influenced by their immediate surroundings — and how the community is portrayed, inadvertently or not, in their art. And bonus — this exhibition is on display through July 13.When you attend this art exhibition, held in the Cannon Street Arts Center, you’re invited to become part of a “visual chain reaction,” and are asked to fill in the blanks of this statement: “___ is contagious or ___ is not contagious.” Intriguing, right?, with artist Karen Jayne at the helm, becomes a collaborative installation, where the comments become part of the changing exhibition. Jayne hopes to explore how our personal action — or inaction — may encourage or discourage the spread of identified contagions.Check out the recent work of artists across South Carolina, featuring painting, sculpture, drawing, printmaking, and photography. This year’s juror, Arianne King Comer, is an art consultant, indigo and community arts advocate, lecturer, teacher, and textile artist. Find the full list of exhibiting artists online at piccolospoleto.com.Have you ever seen Marion Square turn into an arts-centric outdoor market? Of course you have — it’s exactly what happens when the Piccolo Spoleto outdoor art exhibition descends in the middle of the city. There are daily demos from over 80 artists who will answer your questions about their artwork. Their favorite question is, “Can I purchase this?” Check out that full list of participating folks online at piccolospoleto.com.