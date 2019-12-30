Ring in 2020: Your last-minute guide to New Year's Eve in Charleston 

If this past year has you seeing stars (us too), we're here to help make your NYE planning just a tad easier. So that you're seeing 20/20, ya know? While you can easily peruse our full list of NYE events
, we've handpicked some parties, family-friendly shindigs, and wellness options for your new year celebration. Hope this helps (and we'll see you next decade).
For the whole family
Tattooed Moose JI hosts a family-friendly NYE
from 6-9 p.m with music from Tom Crowley, a pinata, jump castles, and fireworks.
Head to Folly Beach for the flip flop drop
at 10 p.m. This family-friendly NYE celebration is a great opportunity to watch fireworks and see the infamous flip flop drop.
This New Year's Eve, the Gullah Geechee Cultural Heritage Corridor Commission invites guests to Morris Brown A.M.E. Church
for an afternoon Watch Night Service & Emancipation Proclamation celebration starting at noon. Dec. 31 is known as Freedom's Eve because it commemorates the date of January 1, 1863, when the enslaved emerged from bondage as the result of the Emancipation.
The Children's Museum hosts Noon Year's Eve
this Tues. Dec. 31 with a ball drop at noon (complete with biodegradable confetti.) Arrive early or plan to stay after the ball drop to play; there will also be craft projects and time for play before the ball drop.
You can still grab tickets to ...
The final NYE party at Historic Harbour Club
. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. and the party includes a lavish menu including raw bars, sushi, carving stations, and more. Open bar, Champagne toast at midnight. Tickets are $175 and can be purchased either by emailing nina.daniel@myharbourclub.com or calling (843) 723-9680.
Tides Folly Beach
hosts a party with food, drinks, and live entertainment. There are still a few $65 tickets left.
Bourbon 'N' Bubbles NYE 2020
. Bourbon N Bubbles will be offering a three course prix fixe menu with reservations from 5-7 p.m. Beginning at 9 p.m., ticketed guests can enjoy a premium open bar, heavy hors d’oeuvres, live DJ, party favors, and live ball drop at midnight. Seating available with VIP packages.
Charleston Wonderland
at Memminger Auditorium. The always popular party still has some tickets ($185) left. Guests can enjoy live bands and DJs, Cirque affiliate performers, photo booth, Champagne toast, and more, starting at 8:30 p.m.
For non-committal party animals
For just $30 snag a ticket to Dockery's
NYE celebration which includes live music, party favors, a Champagne toast, and sweets and treats.
Breakfast at Midnight at DIG in the Park starts at 7 p.m. and is the perfect party for those who get peckish throughout the evening. This event is free and open
to the public.
Snag drink specials at HoM
all night including $4 shots of Jameson, Fireball, and Espolon Silver; $3 Bud Light and Miller Lite; and $1.50 PBR. There's a Champagne toast at midnight. This event is free to attend so get there while the gettin's good.
If you're on Folly make your way to Loggerhead's
for tunes from DJ Lotis, party favors, and a great view of the fireworks.
The health & wellness options
Michelle Gottfried will be leading Charleston Power Yoga's NYE celebration with guided intention setting, a high energy all-levels yoga class, extended savasana, Champagne toast, and snacks. Buy $45 tickets online
.
You can buy $30 tickets
to Holy Cow Yoga's NYE celebration. Enjoy a class with Steven Willard starting at 10:30 p.m.
There are still a few spots left for Urban Yoga's Savasana at Midnight
. Dancing and Champagne toast at midnight to end an evening of celebration, music, yoga, and release of everything no longer serving you.
Starting at 9 p.m. end your year with intention at this special women's gathering
where you can honor the struggles, successes, learning, and growing of the the past year. Light bites and mocktails will be served.