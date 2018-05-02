You can't look away from Joaquin Phoenix's star role in You Were Never Really Here 

Intense. That was the word that came to mind while watching the first few minutes of Lynne Ramsay's You Were Never Really Here. Water bubbles floating. A child quietly counting off numbers while a gruff adult mutters the same thing underneath. Close up of a man's face, mouth open, breathing in a plastic bag covered over it. Hands rip the bag off his face. His own hands. Close up of hands breaking apart a gun. Hands burning up a photo. The hands clean up around a hotel room. A Michael Mann friendly piece plays underneath as he, cloaked in a hoodie, walks through an alley way. A millisecond later he is attacked but subdues (re: kicks the ass of) the attacker before sauntering into a cab. The next scene, it's late at night, he makes a call from a pay phone. He coldly states, "It's done."

From those first five minutes of the film, I assumed we were headed down the familiar path of a cool detached hitman knocking off folks making pop culture references. My expectations were, to borrow the phrase critics used to laud The Last Jedi, pleasantly subverted. From the train station on, we learn that our hitman, only known to us as Joe (Joaquin Phoenix), semi-lives with his elderly mother (Judith Roberts). The casually grim humor they share and their cranky banter suggests a tight bond. Over the course of the film, the trauma they once shared is revealed. Joe has a habit of playing with his knife, dangling it over himself, taunting death when he isn't cleaning up the messes left by his mother.

It's clear by merely his calm demeanor and hulking presence that Joe is a fractured kind of guy. When he isn't cleaning silverware with his madre, he's stocking up on supplies for his next mission. Ghosts from the past constantly haunt him. Whether it be the visage of a woman at the train station, the scars on his back and shoulders that serve as a constant reminder or recurring memories of a childhood spent covering his ears to arguments, he spends his days surrounded by memories he can't escape. Maybe that's why he spends some moments suffocating himself with a plastic bag. Maybe that's why he can only see horror and despair when taking a picture for some strangers. Maybe that's why the returning image of a foot playing in the sand while a pop song plays quietly in the background — a thought that could easily harken to a standard "No place finer than to be in Carolina" postcard — is the stuff of nightmares. We are teased a lot in this movie; rarely are we given direct answers or comforted.

Before too long, Joe is in the process of buying a hammer, sodas, and water for an upcoming job, rescuing a New York senator's kidnapped daughter. It's here where Ramsay's film takes a turn — but not in a Liam Nesson "I have a very particular set of skills" way — but in a meditative way. That's not to say that things don't violently escalate like many films of this ilk, it's just not the usual action movie turn. There's very little action per se. Cars don't hop curbs, bad guys are dispatched but rarely is it onscreen or, when it is, gratifying. Many scenes are quiet and lack any dialogue. There are quite a few long takes and barely any rapid fire edits to the action. Some will find this film's approach dissatisfying and maybe even pretentious. Personally I found it rewarding.

The hopelessness of the Coen Brothers' No Country For Old Men rests on the film's skin. I was ready for that. I wasn't ready for the moments of existential beauty that occur two-thirds of the way into the feature.

Johnny Greenwood's soundtrack dallies between the dischord of There Will Be Blood, the theme to Robert McNaughton's Henry: Portrait Of A Serial Killer and somewhere in between. Despite the tonal shifts, it never feels jarring or out of place.

It's rare that I'm sharp or aware of edits but You Were Never Really Here was cut with an equal amount of shifts. We are teased with the previously mentioned startling glimpses and repeating shots during the mundanity of Joe's day. The majority of the languid pacing of the movie only amplifies the intensity. The violence, while there, occurs without flair or musical cues.

Early in the film, Joe and his mother are making grim banter. At one point, Joe makes a stabbing motion and imitates Bernard Herrmann's infamous Psycho score. Coincidentally, the infamous shower scene came to mind while viewing the many scenes of off-screen/barely-seen brutality.

Speaking of intensity, Phoenix, who has never failed doing the intensity thing in the past, really delivers. Whether he's playing with knives or singing along with a dying hitman, he owns the moments. You can't look away.

At a brisk 89 minutes, Ramsay's work, like its main character, communicates without speaking. The visuals say just enough. Going into the film, I only knew of the festival buzz that had surrounded it. Words like "mean" and "thriller" were tossed about and, yes, it earns those descriptions but it's more. So much more.

You Were Never Really Here — Rated R. Directed by Lynne Ramsey. Starring Joaquin Phoenix.