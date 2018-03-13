You can watch the Cougars play Auburn on Friday at TD Arena 

click to enlarge

The Cougars were joined by about 1,000 faithful at TD Arena for their Selection Sunday watch party on March 11
The Cougars take off for California today to settle in and prepare for their Friday match-up against the Auburn Tigers.
But while they run the floor in San Diego, you can watch Coach Earl Grant lead the College in its first NCAA tournament game since 1999 from John Kresse Court, named for the only other coach to lead the school to the Big Dance.
(The College also hosted a Selection Sunday watch party over the weekend, watching Greg Gumbel and the crew unveil the bracket on two giant TVs set up on the court, so you can probably expect the same set-up on Friday.)
Details are coming soon, but CofC tells us they will open the doors to TD Arena at 6 p.m. on Friday ahead of the 7:27 p.m. on TruTV.
And stay tuned for info about where else you can watch the game here in Charleston.