You asked for it: The 2018 guide to Charleston's soft-shell crab season 

Readers, you have been heard. After asking yesterday if y'all are still craving a definitive list of where to find soft-shell crabs, the answer came back as a resounding "Yes!" So, here it is, our 2018 guide to this year's softie season.

One note: Soft-shell crab season is just getting started and while many restaurants are serving them, a host of factors can slow down or stop the flow. As The Grocery's Kevin Johnson explained, "I don’t see them being a constant yet. This cold snap will slow them. It’ll probably take a little warmer weather and the full moon at the end of the month to get them consistent." With that in mind, we'll update this list as more soft-shell dishes arrive in restaurants, including The Grocery's which we'll have in here tomorrow.

Check back for updates.

The Macintosh

Pier 41

On Forty-One

5Church

Coast Bar & Grill

Pawpaw

Prohibition

Chef Jacob Huder is serving a fried soft shell with grilled asparagus and a yuzu vinaigrette.Up in Mt. Pleasant, Pier 41 has a tempura fried, green curry coconut sauce, charred shishito peppers, sugar snap peas, baby bok choy, boiled peanuts, radish softie on the menu.Chef Brannon Florie's other Mt. P restaurant (he also owns Pier 41) is big in the soft-shell game as well. Here the crabs get a Geechie Boy Mill cornmeal coating and then are fried and served with asparagus, preserved lemon, orange, proscuitto, and butter sauce.Chef Josh Keeler's soft-shell take is only available while supplies last and features a fried soft-shell crab with rocoto chili and sweet corn mayonnaise.Sing hallelujah for softie season at 5Church where the crabs come plated on a bed of frisée, snap peas, avocado, cured egg yolk, strawberry, and orange emulsion.The classic soft-shell sandwich gets its due at Coast where they're serving it up with spicy mayo, an heirloom tomato, and pickled red onion.A soft-shell crab and truffle fries? All this can be yours at Pawpaw.Prohibition's soft-shell offerings sound more like a dare. On Insta, the restaurant says it has two softie choices: a brunch soft-shell benedict and for dinner "find out what a Softshell "Egg Roll" is all about!" Hmm. We're intrigued.This may be what Chef Jason Stanhope served last year at FIG, but it's a good indication of what's on the menu tonight. As always, beautiful vegetables are bound to make a cameo in FIG's softie presentation.Mike Lata's team at The Ordinary just got soft-shells in too. This is how they served them up last year to whet your appetite.Have your softie sushi style at Screen Door.New Westside spot Purlieu is on the soft-shell beat too. They have a roasted local soft-shell crab tossed in lemon/chervil vin, served with sweet potato fingerling salad, herbs and watercress right now.