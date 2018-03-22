March 22, 2018 Food+Drink » Features

You asked for it: The 2018 guide to Charleston's soft-shell crab season 

We got crabs

By
Readers, you have been heard. After asking yesterday if y'all are still craving a definitive list of where to find soft-shell crabs, the answer came back as a resounding "Yes!" So, here it is, our 2018 guide to this year's softie season.

One note: Soft-shell crab season is just getting started and while many restaurants are serving them, a host of factors can slow down or stop the flow. As The Grocery's Kevin Johnson explained, "I don’t see them being a constant yet. This cold snap will slow them. It’ll probably take a little warmer weather and the full moon at the end of the month to get them consistent." With that in mind, we'll update this list as more soft-shell dishes arrive in restaurants, including The Grocery's which we'll have in here tomorrow.

The Macintosh

Chef Jacob Huder is serving a fried soft shell with grilled asparagus and a yuzu vinaigrette.

Location Details The Macintosh
The Macintosh
479 King St.
Downtown
Charleston, SC
(843) 789-4299
Dinner & Sun. Brunch
Modern American and Bar
Map

Pier 41

Up in Mt. Pleasant, Pier 41 has a tempura fried, green curry coconut sauce, charred shishito peppers, sugar snap peas, baby bok choy, boiled peanuts, radish softie on the menu.
Location Details Pier 41
Pier 41
1039 SC Hwy. 41
Mt. Pleasant, SC
(843) 388-4433
Seafood
Map

On Forty-One

Chef Brannon Florie's other Mt. P restaurant (he also owns Pier 41) is big in the soft-shell game as well. Here the crabs get a Geechie Boy Mill cornmeal coating and then are fried and served with asparagus, preserved lemon, orange, proscuitto, and butter sauce.
Location Details On Forty-One
1055 Highway 41
Mt. Pleasant
Charleston, SC
(843) 352-9235
Southern
Map

492

Chef Josh Keeler's soft-shell take is only available while supplies last and features a fried soft-shell crab with rocoto chili and sweet corn mayonnaise.
unnamed-1.jpg

Location Details 492
492
492 King St.
Downtown
Charleston, SC
Bar, Tapas Bar and Modern American
Map

5Church

Sing hallelujah for softie season at 5Church where the crabs come plated on a bed of frisée, snap peas, avocado, cured egg yolk, strawberry, and orange emulsion.

Location Details 5Church
5Church
32 N. Market St.
Downtown
Charleston, SC
(843) 937-8666
Lunch, Dinner, & Sun. Brunch
American and Modern American
Map

Coast Bar & Grill

The classic soft-shell sandwich gets its due at Coast where they're serving it up with spicy mayo, an heirloom tomato, and pickled red onion.

click to enlarge unnamed-4.jpg
Location Details Coast
Coast
39-D John St.
Downtown
Charleston, SC
(843) 722-8838
Dinner
Seafood and Bar
Map

Pawpaw

A soft-shell crab and truffle fries? All this can be yours at Pawpaw.

Location Details Pawpaw
Pawpaw
209 East Bay St.
Downtown
Charleston, SC
843-297-4443
Sun.-Thurs. from 5 – 10 p.m. and Fri. and Sat. from 5 – 11 p.m.
Southern
Map

Prohibition

Prohibition's soft-shell offerings sound more like a dare. On Insta, the restaurant says it has two softie choices: a brunch soft-shell benedict and for dinner "find out what a Softshell "Egg Roll" is all about!" Hmm. We're intrigued.

Location Details Prohibition
Prohibition
547 King St.
Downtown
Charleston, SC
(843) 793-2964
Dinner, Late Night, & Weekend Brunch
Modern American and Music Venue
Map
FIG
This may be what Chef Jason Stanhope served last year at FIG, but it's a good indication of what's on the menu tonight. As always, beautiful vegetables are bound to make a cameo in FIG's softie presentation.
click to enlarge unnamed-6.jpg
Location Details FIG
FIG
232 Meeting St.
Downtown
Charleston, South Carolina
(843) 805-5900
Dinner, Closed Sun.
Modern American and Bar
Map
The Ordinary
Mike Lata's team at The Ordinary just got soft-shells in too. This is how they served them up last year to whet your appetite.

click to enlarge unnamed-7.jpg
Location Details The Ordinary
The Ordinary
544 King St.
Downtown
Charleston, SC
(843) 414-7060
Lunch & Dinner. Raw bar opens at 3 p.m. Closed Mon.
Seafood
Map
Screen Door
Have your softie sushi style at Screen Door.
Location Details Screen Door
1271 Folly Rd
James Island
Charleston, SC
(843) 573-7200
Map
Purlieu
New Westside spot Purlieu is on the soft-shell beat too. They have a roasted local soft-shell crab tossed in lemon/chervil vin, served with sweet potato fingerling salad, herbs and watercress right now.
click to enlarge PROVIDED
  • Provided
Location Details Purlieu
Purlieu
237 Fishburne St.
Downtown
Charleston, SC
(843) 300-2253
French
Map

