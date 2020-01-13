January 13, 2020 Calendar+Scene » Features

Yoga startup, Growga, expands to Charleston and offers teacher training this February 

For kids — and stressed out adults

Kids learn mindfulness in these yoga sessions
Growga, a North Carolina-based organization that recruits and trains yoga teachers, is expanding to Charleston, holding a teacher training this February. The company, founded by yoga teacher Emily Behr, brings yoga and mindfulness both to kids and to workplaces.

Growga takes an "un-studio" approach to delivering yoga to consumers, "breaking down walls" of hypothetical studio spaces and bringing yoga directly into workplaces and classrooms.

In a press release Behr lays out the three reasons she launched Growga, noting that there was a need from organizations to offer yoga; a need from consumers who wanted to practice yoga but were intimidated by it; and a need from yoga teachers themselves, who had received certifications but could not find opportunities to teach.

Local teachers interested in Growga training ($275) will receive four weeks of online content including course materials and lesson plans, an in-person training, group video calls, and eligibility to join the Growga team and teach with community partners.

The in-person training will take place on Sat. Feb. 22, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. at a local O2 Fitness location (exact location TBD).

Learn more about Growga online — and check out the video below, produced by Raleigh's News & Observer, for a peek into what a Growga session looks like.

