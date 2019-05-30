Yeti's new King Street store opens June 14 and features a bar that will serve up craft beer and coffee 

Earlier this year Yeti
announced that it would be opening up a retail shop on King Street and well, folks, the day is finally here. On Fri. June 14, step into 360 King St. and ogle loads of coolers, cups, and swag, swag, swag baby.
President and CEO of Yeti, Matt Reintjes sang the praises of our coastal town in a statement: "Charleston’s passionate outdoor, fishing, and culinary communities make it an ideal city for our latest store. South Carolinians have long been wonderful supporters of YETI and we are excited to further share our brand in this unique coastal city.”
The 5,000-square-foot space will feature all those Yeti products you know and love (and slap happy sticker your car with) but more importantly it will have a bar. Yes, folks, you can sit down and sip on craft beer, wine, and coffee if you want to. Then, buy your snazzy new $400 cooler
and call it a day.
Opening weekend celebrations include live music, food from Austin's Valentina's Tex Mex BBQ, a book signing with pit master Sam Jones, an auction of limited painted coolers (proceeds from this benefit Charleston Waterkeeper), and free beer for dad on Father's Day ... if he buys something first.
