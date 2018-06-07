June 07, 2018 Calendar+Scene » Features

Ronda Rousey added to WWE Live SummerSlam event at Coliseum Aug. 4, tickets on sale Friday 

UPDATE 4:32 p.m.: Former UFC champ Ronda Rousey, a relatively new WWE wrestler, will has been added to the lineup for the North Charleston stop. Rousey is one of the most notable female MMA fighters ever and also earned a gold medal in Judo during the 2008 Olympic games.


Last year a co-worker suggested I follow Finn Balor on Instagram. I'm not a WWE fan, and my only claim to watching an entire evening's worth of huge men throwing themselves against each other involved a poorly planned drinking game during the Royal Rumble, but I appreciate Balor's posts (see below, I mean come on, that's cool). I do respect the carefully staged drama of wrestling, the hyperbolic stereotypes, the impressive glamor muscles and ridiculous costumes. As far as an interest-generating industry, they seem to know what they're doing.


Sat. Aug. 4 at 7:30 p.m., turn the heat up a notch with the bulk masters you know and love — including Balor, Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman, Jinder Maha, Sasha Banks, and more — live at the North Charleston Coliseum as part of their Summerslam Heatwave Tour.

Tickets go on sale tomorrow Fri. June 8 at 10 a.m. Tickets start at just $29 and can be purchased online.

Event Details Summerslam Heatwave
@ North Charleston Coliseum
5001 Coliseum Dr.
North Charleston, SC
When: Sat., Aug. 4, 7:30 p.m.
Price: $15+
Sports, Family + Kids and Festivals + Events
