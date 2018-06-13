June 13, 2018 Calendar+Scene » Features

Workshop and Edmund's Oast Brewing Co. host monthly Night Bazaars 

Calling all night owls

By
Share
Tweet
Every third Saturday in the courtyard outside of Workshop and Edmund’s Oast Brewing Co., local artisans and crafters set up shop from 5-10 p.m. for the Charleston Night Bazaar. The bazaar kicked off in this location (back in the ol' B&B days it was held in the parking lot outside of The Daily) in March and has grown bigger and better every month. The next chance to check it out is this Sat. June 16.

The bazaar hosts many local artisans and crafters featuring vintage jewelry, soaps, candles, mixed media, and more. Expect to find unique vendors like CannaBonez, a CBD dog treat company; Crass Stitchery, a cross stitch artist who specializes in rap lyrics and insults; or Dos Bandidos, artists who hand make silk screen art and apparel. At last month’s bazaar, Lava Salon did free services like space buns, glitter parts, braid crowns, and festival makeup.

Save some room for food and libations by Edmund’s Oast Brewing Co, Workshop, Proof Pool Bar, and Merrows Garden Wine Bar — or grab a waffle on a stick from cult fave food truck Holy City Waffles for dessert.

If you would like to be a vendor at upcoming markets, submit an application by July 5 at 7 p.m.
Event Details Charleston Night Bazaar
@ Pacific Box & Crate
1503 King Street
Downtown
Charleston, SC
When: Third Saturday of every month, 5-10 p.m.
Price: Free to attend
Fashion + Shopping, Beer and Festivals + Events
Map

Tags: , ,

Related Stories

Related Events

  • User Submitted
    Charleston Night Bazaar @ Pacific Box & Crate

    • Third Saturday of every month, 5-10 p.m. Free to attend

Related Locations

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2018, Charleston City Paper   RSS