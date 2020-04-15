With more cases still expected, McMaster relaxing some coronavirus restrictions 

More in SC have filed for unemployment over the past three weeks than all of 2019

More than 180,000 have filed claims since March 15

More than 180,000 people in South Carolina have applied for unemployment benefits since mid-March than filed over the entire year in 2019, a stark reminder of the crushing economic impact of physical distancing measures in South Carolina to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 infection.

By Sam Spence

Features