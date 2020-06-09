Why 12 Charleston protesters continue to march, in their words 

On Thursday, June 4, we attended a Black Lives Matter rally and march, after almost a week since daily local protests began, spurred nationwide by the death of George Floyd. We wanted to know why the protesters were still coming out, still marching — through rain, heat, humidity and more. Here they are, in their own words.
Each protester was asked if they wanted to give their name and whether they wanted their faces photographed. Some quotes were edited for length and clarity.
"The reason I’m out here is for the education for the black communities. I think the reform of societal racism can start in education. And I feel like if we can get our youth in colleges, if we can get our youth interested in school, get our youth interested in jobs like being a police officer, being a lawyer, being a doctor, we can actually fight for real change instead of just complaining about it and asking about it every single day."
"I couldn’t stay home anymore and I felt like a jerk sitting home. And I wanted to be a part of it and have children and I think that everybody will remember this era, and I want when they ask me, ‘What did you do?’ I want to say, ‘My body was there.'"
"So I’m here just to support the movement just because I feel like we’re not ... No lives matter until all lives matter. So I am here with my friends, I’m here to support my friends. I’m here to support the entire community and I just think it’s way important."
"I’m out here for equality. I’m out here for a change, 'cause there’s plenty of times where I've been arrested by the police. There’s plenty of times where I've been beaten by police. I've been in jail and I been arrested by the police. Like, I’m tired of it. I’m tired of seeing my brothers die. I’m tired of seeing all my brothers fall to something they don’t even do. They make us seem like we’re such bad people, we’re not bad people at all. We’re just out here and we want change. We’re down on our knees and we’re pleading. We just want change, that’s all we want. "
"I just feel like my life matters just as much as anybody else’s. I pay tuition here. I pay rent here. And I just feel ... not just in Charleston itself, but just in America, I feel like my life should matter just as much as someone else’s. You know what I mean? And this whole movement going on, even though I feel like we should have been doing more, like it shouldn’t have gotten to this point to begin with; but I just feel like I want to be a part of it because [in the future] when I look back and my kids ask me what I did during this time, I don’t want to tell them that I was just sitting at home when I could have been making a difference along with my community."
"I’m out here because I’m tired of all the injustice going on in the world in general. Besides just Charleston. I've been here every single day since Saturday, besides the riots. I’m just tired of not being able to feel safe. I’ve been followed by cops on my skateboard going home more times than I can count. I just wanna be able to not be looked at as a problem or a target all the time. All the time. I’m always walking to a grocery store and getting followed. A lot of times it’s from other colored people, not just white people!"
"I’m really tired of people just getting this image of colored people as an enemy or a problem. I went to a high school that was dominantly white and I couldn’t get away with just getting a snack or getting a book. People were always like what are you doing? What’s going on with this? What’s going on with that? I just need a change. I need a change in people, a change in the police force, I just want a change in general. I want everyone to get a chance in life just like everyone else does."
"The amount of conversations I’ve had with older colored people telling me that because I’m colored, I’m going to have to work harder. It’s the truth and I hate that it’s the truth, but that’s what it is. My white friend has never had to have a conversation about how he had to work harder because he’s white. It’s just crazy to me. That’s why I’m out here — I just want a difference. That’s all I want. I just want to be looked at as a human being, not as a target, a criminal or a thug."
"[Black Lives Matter] is a thing that I’m super passionate about. I’m not black, but I’ve also experienced discrimination. My dad is from Egypt, so in high school it was pretty common for people to make fun of me, say I was a terrorist, but it’s nothing compared to not only the social racism that black people face, but the systematic racism. Since jump black people have never been safe in America. Right now, I just feel so privileged that I live in downtown Charleston and I have the opportunity to be a part of this. Because it means so much to me and it has always meant so much to me, but now I feel like I am actively making a difference and that’s super important to me."