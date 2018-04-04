Whether you walk, run, or crawl — The ultimate Bridge Run after party roundup 

The Cooper River Bridge Run Finish Festival is the only official after party at Marion Square with musical guests, food, and souvenirs.

5th Annual Bridge Run Crawl at Mac’s Place: a bar crawl that takes place the afternoon of the race. Enjoy Deep Eddy specials all day, plus giveaways.

Bridge Run After Party luau at Mellow Mushroom: a Hawaiian-themed party that’s free to attend.

Revelry Brewing’s Unofficial Bridge Run after party: DJ SparkBox brings the tunes to this dog- and family-friendly after party.

Bridge Run Party at Club Trio features an Australian DJ duo, who are going to run the Bridge Run and then directly start their DJ set, setting the world record for longest entrance to a DJ performance — or so they say.

The Bridge Run patio party at Bay Street: DJs, drink specials, and a mobile breakfast sandwich station will help you recover from the run.



Fuel hosts an after party with live music from Cisco Kids, beer specials, and giveaways, starting at 11 a.m.



The Macintosh serves up burgers, brats, and beer at their after party, with music from DJ Moo Moo Mack. Party kicks off at 10 a.m.



Macintosh neighbor, O-Ku, invites runners to cool off with sushi, sake, and Bloody Marys starting at 11 a.m.



You'll need to head back over the bridge ... but Vickery's is partying with live music from Mike Markovich and drink specials like $5 Malibu Mystery Punch, starting at 11:30 a.m.



Swill Belgian beers at Munkle Brewing Co., opening at 10 a.m., and enjoy food from Root Note Food, serving up breakfast, lunch and dinner. There will also be live music on the patio.



Ain't no party like a block party. Hutson Alley hosts a post race block party, co-sponsored by Holy City Hospitality and the Charleston Music Hall, featuring food and drink available for purchase, as well as live music. Tickets are $10.



There are few drinks as refreshing as rose, especially after six grueling miles. Get your fill at Vintage Lounge starting at 10 a.m.



Get your Finish Line Party on at Burns Alley Tavern where you can snag all day drink specials as well as local brews from a beer garden. There will be live music, too.



The Alley hosts a Bridge Run after party featuring live music from Me & Mr. Jones and Return of the Mac, as well as drink specials, a special food menu, and the launch of a frozen cocktail. Party kicks off at 9:30 a.m.



If you really want to cool off after the race, head to Tavern & Table for frose all day.



While you're on Shem Creek, check out drink specials at Red's, Friday-Saturday, including $6 Bloody Marys, $6 Greyhounds, and $6 sugar rim lemon drops.



Run to the Rum with Cane Rhum Bar's after party, featuring steel drum band Sounds of Sand, $10 Cruzan drink buckets, and an outdoor street grill.



Famulari's Brewpub on James Island celebrates National Beer Day and Bridge Run day with $4 house beers all day.



The Brick opens at 10 a.m. with drink specials and the return of The Luther Burger (a bacon cheeseburger with two Krispy Kreme doughnuts as buns) and live music from Josh Hughett and Dan's Tramp Stamp.



Vendue's Rooftop kicks things off at 10 a.m. with $6 drink specials including bellinis, Bloody Marys, screwdrivers, and mimosas.



Fleet Landing opens at 9:30 a.m. with Bloody Marys, mimosas, and more.



Tommy Condon's Irish Pub opens early Sat. and Sun. with runner friendly food and drink specials, "specialty crafted runner cocktails," and live music Sat. by Brendan Noland.



King Street Public House opens at 8 a.m. with live music from Calhoun's Calling from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., DJ Phamtastik starting at 10 p.m., and $4 Mich Ultra and Ultra and $12 Ultra Buckets all day.



Burns Alley hosts a finish line party sponsored by Deep Eddy Vodka with drink specials all day and beer garden outside with craft beer and a food truck.



Mellow Mushroom Mt. Pleasant will have $3 mimosas and Bloody Marys, $2 off local drafts, and $5 pretzel bites all day.