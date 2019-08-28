August 28, 2019 Calendar+Scene » Features

Where to watch your favorite NFL teams in Charleston during the 2019-2020 season 

Don't make a snap decision, find out where to watch your favorite team

The NFL preseason is coming to a close this weekend which means regular season is just around the corner. And you shouldn't have to watch the game alone on your couch (unless you're into that sort of thing). Check out where you can find the best places to watch the games with your fellow fans.

Panthers fans, meet up with the rest of The Downtown Charleston Roaring Riot at Tommy Condon's every game for half-priced wings on Mondays and half-priced apps on Thursdays.

The Roost is the new nest for Falcons fans. Thursdays are wing night and ladies night with $4 glass of wine.

Redskins fans can join ChARM (Charleston-Area Redskins Meetup) at King Street Public House for game day viewing parties every week. And they got the deals to quench your thirst with $14 domestic buckets, $12 tall boy buckets, and $12 pitchers of Bud Light, Shocktop, Landshark, and Yuengling.

Looking to join the Holy City Ravens? You can find them at the Charleston Sports Pub on James Island.

Hey Bengals fans, Charleston Beer Works has got you covered. They got half-priced burgers when you buy a beer on Thursdays and six free wings when you by a dozen on Mondays, so come hungry.

Buffalo Bills fans can head to Hunley's Tavern for a cocktail because it's $3 well drinks.

If you're looking to watch the Cleveland Browns, you can find your pals at Neighborhood Tap House where they have 29 craft beers on tap.

Cowboys fans can find friends and some sweet deals at Krazy Owls. On Sundays, they offer $5.50 bloody mary's before 2 p.m. and 75¢ wings all day Mondays.

Bears fans, you know where to go. Head to the best Chicago bar in town, Mac's Place.

If you're an Eagles fan, fly by The Brick for yuengs 'n' wings night on Thursdays for half-priced wings and pitchers.

Charleston Beer Works has got you Giants fans covered.

Packers fans can join the rest of the Cheese Heads at Famulari's Brewing & Pizza Co. in West Ashley.

Cheer on the Patriots with local New England fans at Locals and grab some half-priced sushi on Mondays.

Lions fans can roar their way to victory at Rec Room (yes, they're still the #1 seller of PBR cans in America).

Steelers fans will be meeting up in Mount Pleasant at King Street Grille.

