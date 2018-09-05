Where to watch your favorite NFL teams in Charleston during the 2018-19 season 

click to enlarge
The ol' National Football League is done with preseason games which means the regular season is so close we can taste it (tastes like Bud Heavy, naturally). Here's where to gather with like-minded fans and score drink and food deals.
Panthers
fans, a.k.a. The Downtown Charleston Roaring Riot will be meeting every game at Tommy Condon's
. Not only can you enjoy the game, but you can also enjoy these football friendly deals: half off wings on Mondays, half off burgers on Tuesdays, and half off appetizers on Thursdays.
Redskins fans
meet at King Street Public House
[the new official location for the ChARM (Charleston Area Redskins Meetup)] game day viewing parties. Public House will be offering specials like $14 domestic buckets, $12 tall boy buckets, and $12 pitchers of Bud Light, Shocktop, Landshark, and Yuengling. Folks can also go to the Redskins official website Redskins Rally
to find local bars to watch Skins games.
The Holy City Ravens
have made their nest at Stag Erin Pub. Keep checking their official page
for updates.
Charleston Beer Works
serves as a home to many sport teams, including the Bengals
.
Watch the Buffalo Bills
at Charleston Beer Works
, The Break
, and Hunley's Tavern
.
You can catch Cleveland Browns Backers
at Charleston Sports Pub
Mt. Pleasant and Neighborhood Tap House
in North Charleston.
Cheer on the Dallas Cowboys at Krazy Owls
and West Ashley's Charleston Sports Pub
.
Chicago Bears
fans gather at Mac’s Place
.
This season, fans will be flocking to D.D. Peckers
, Charleston Beer Works
, and Mellow Mushroom
in Mt. Pleasant to watch the reigning Super Bowl champs, The Eagles.
The Atlanta Falcons Fan Club
will be meeting at The Roost
in West Ashley, Charleston Beer Works,
and Recovery Room
.
Watch the Giants
at Charleston Beer Works
.
Packers
fans hangout at Famulari’s Brewing & Pizza Co
.
Patriots
fans cheer on their team at Charleston Beer Works
, Rec Room,
and Locals
.
Watch the Detroit Lions
at Rec Room
.
You can catch the Steelers at Red's Ice House
and King Street Grille.