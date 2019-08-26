Where to watch your favorite college football teams in Charleston for the 2019 season 

click to enlarge
College football is officially in full swing. Don't get stuck watching the game alone, find out where to watch the game with your fellow fans.
South Carolina
- Join the Charleston County Gamecock Club
at Kickin' Chicken
in West Ashley. But there's also places downtown to catch the game, like Bay Street Biergarten
and Charleston Beer Works
. (More often than not, most area bars will be showing both Carolina and Clemson games, just be sure to call ahead to check.)
Clemson
- The Charleston County Clemson Club
also hangs out at Charleston Sports Pub
, so rock your orange and purple and be prepared to defend your team's honor. Otherwise, head to The Alley
, Frothy Beard Brewing Co.
, or Krazy Owls
.
Alabama
- The Lowcountry Crimson Tide
will be chanting "Roll Tide" at Charleston Sports Pub
all Saturday long.
Auburn
- Find the Lowcountry Auburn Club
at Carolina Ale House
in Summerville and cheer on the Tigers.
Florida
- Catch the Charleston Gator Club
at Creekside Kitchen & Brewhouse
as they cheer on the University of Florida (oh yeah, they have cornhole to kill time during half time too).
Florida State
- Head to Charleston Sports Pub
to cheer on the Florida State Seminoles
with the rest of the gang.
Georgia
- What better way to watch the Georgia Dawgs
than at Home Team BBQ
, product of Georgia natives. All three of their locations will be showing this season's games.
Michigan
- Charleston Sports Pub
in Summerville is a great place to watch the Michigan games.
LSU
- Shout "Geaux Tigers" all you want at Locals
.
Ohio State
- True Buckeye fans watch at SportsBook of Charleston
.
Tennessee
- The Charleston VOLS
have watch parties at Mellow Mushroom
in North Charleston.
Virginia Tech
- Virginia Tech Alums of Charleston
hang out at The Brick
. Find them there and cheer on the Hokies.