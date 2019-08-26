August 26, 2019 Calendar+Scene » Features

Where to watch your favorite college football teams in Charleston for the 2019 season 

By
FLICKR
  • Flickr
College football is officially in full swing. Don't get stuck watching the game alone, find out where to watch the game with your fellow fans.

South Carolina - Join the Charleston County Gamecock Club at Kickin' Chicken in West Ashley. But there's also places downtown to catch the game, like Bay Street Biergarten and Charleston Beer Works. (More often than not, most area bars will be showing both Carolina and Clemson games, just be sure to call ahead to check.)

Clemson - The Charleston County Clemson Club also hangs out at Charleston Sports Pub, so rock your orange and purple and be prepared to defend your team's honor. Otherwise, head to The Alley, Frothy Beard Brewing Co., or Krazy Owls.

Alabama - The Lowcountry Crimson Tide will be chanting "Roll Tide" at Charleston Sports Pub all Saturday long.

Auburn - Find the Lowcountry Auburn Club at Carolina Ale House in Summerville and cheer on the Tigers.

Florida - Catch the Charleston Gator Club at Creekside Kitchen & Brewhouse as they cheer on the University of Florida (oh yeah, they have cornhole to kill time during half time too).

Florida State - Head to Charleston Sports Pub to cheer on the Florida State Seminoles with the rest of the gang.

Georgia - What better way to watch the Georgia Dawgs than at Home Team BBQ, product of Georgia natives. All three of their locations will be showing this season's games.

Michigan - Charleston Sports Pub in Summerville is a great place to watch the Michigan games.

LSU - Shout "Geaux Tigers" all you want at Locals.

Ohio State - True Buckeye fans watch at SportsBook of Charleston.

Tennessee - The Charleston VOLS have watch parties at Mellow Mushroom in North Charleston.

Virginia Tech - Virginia Tech Alums of Charleston hang out at The Brick. Find them there and cheer on the Hokies.

