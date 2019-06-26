Where to sweat this summer 

2019 Summer of Suds Pub Run Series

June 26, July 10, July 24, August 14, August 28 at 6:30 p.m.

Free to attend

Various locations

fleetfeet.com

Fleet Feet partners with Hoka this summer as part of their Pub Run series. Participants will partake in a 3 mile run starting at 6:30 p.m. After your run, you get to reward yourself with a drink at the run's designated pub, which is different each time. Be sure to grab your raffle tickets — there are always great prizes after you sweat it out. These runs are appropriate for all ages and skill levels.

Folly Beach Community Yoga

Every Tuesday and Thursday at 10 a.m

Free, but donations are encouraged

Folly River Park

Center St, Folly Beach

Start the day with a gentle, hour-long yoga class that focuses on self care and kindness. The event is open to all experience levels and while the practice is free, participants are encouraged to make a love donation of $10. Mats will not be provided, so be sure to bring your own. This event is weather dependent.

Silent Disco Yoga w/ CorePower Yoga

July 17 and August 21 at 7 p.m.

$15

Workshop

1503 King St.

Downtown

Come grab your headphones to enjoy a silent disco yoga class outdoors. This event is for yogis at all experience levels. After the event, participants can stay to mingle and enjoy 10 percent of all food and drinks at Workshop. The class is free for CorePower members and $15 for non-members.

HY | LO Fitness Summer Series

Station 21, Sullivan's Island

June 29 (and more dates, TBA)

hylofitness.com

The second of a four part summer series (check out HYLO's Facebook for deets on remaining summer workouts), this beach workout will get your blood pumpin'. The HIIT (high intensity interval training, of course) is led by Atlas Sunrunner Fathalla who promises to "sculpt" your summer bod. Bring your workout clothes, a bathing suit, towel, and water and get ready to get sweaty.

Lululemon and OTF Run Club

Wednesday at 6 p.m. through Aug. 28

Free to attend

279 King St.

Downtown

facebook.com/pg/lululemoncharleston

Lululemon is great about hosting free events around town, workouts that are led by local instructors or hosted in collaboration with local fitness studios. On Wednesdays throughout the summer join lulu and Orange Theory Fitness for downtown runs with lululemon ambassador and Orange Theory trainer, Shaun Nibert and personal trainer and lulu educator, Brennan Textor. Sometimes circuit training is included in the run, so you'll be getting that heart rate up no matter what. All levels are welcome.