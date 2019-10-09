Where to score alcohol-free cocktails around town 

Basic Kitchen



"Probably the best alcohol-free menu in town," says Saunders.



• Blueberry Sage Cooler: blueberry sage shrub, club soda, and blueberries

• Watermelon Spritz: watermelon, club soda, and Himalayan salt

• Turmeric Tonic: ginger, lemon, turmeric, and soda

• Tea Totaler: hibiscus, lemon, grapefruit, agave, and mint

Indaco



• Limonata: house lemongrass-thyme soda

Le Farfalle



• Pineapple ginger beer, cucumber mint lemonade, blueberry kiwi shrub, blackberry basil soda

Oak Steakhouse



• Mocktail: watermelon extract, lemonade, fresh lime juice, sparkling water

Rappahannock Oyster Bar



• Sherry Temple: lemon juice, grenadine, sherry vinegar, soda

• Rozata: grapefruit juice, lemon juice, orgeat, barrel-aged bitters, soda

• Chili Bee: fresno, burnt honey, mint,citrus, soda

Spanglish Cocina + Bar



• Turnover Chain: coconut milk, all-spice, lime, pina

The Gin Joint



• Bartender's choice mocktail

The Macintosh



• Slow and Steady: cucumber, lemon, peach bitters, sparkling water

• Oui, Chef No. 2: cherry, lime, pomegranate, jalapeño, ginger beer

• Lemon Berry Spritz: seasonal berries, lemon, mint, soda

The Ordinary



• Probation Before Judgement: pecan orgeat, grapefruit, grenadine, strawberry

• Ginger Beard: ginger beer, orange, lemon, honey

• Garden Gnome: Seedlip Garden 108, dill, lemon

• Beau Thai Light: tomato, carrot, red curry, lime

• Seedlip NA Distillates (with soda or tonic): Spice 94, Garden 108, & Grove 42

• Wölffer Estate Sparkling Non-Alcholic Rosé: "Petite Rosé Verjus"

Vintage Lounge



"None on the menu, but they're really cool about making a mocktail for you," notes Saunders.