Where to score alcohol-free cocktails around town 

Basic Kitchen
"Probably the best alcohol-free menu in town," says Saunders.
• Blueberry Sage Cooler: blueberry sage shrub, club soda, and blueberries
• Watermelon Spritz: watermelon, club soda, and Himalayan salt
• Turmeric Tonic: ginger, lemon, turmeric, and soda
• Tea Totaler: hibiscus, lemon, grapefruit, agave, and mint
Indaco
• Limonata: house lemongrass-thyme soda
Le Farfalle
• Pineapple ginger beer, cucumber mint lemonade, blueberry kiwi shrub, blackberry basil soda
Oak Steakhouse
• Mocktail: watermelon extract, lemonade, fresh lime juice, sparkling water
Rappahannock Oyster Bar
• Sherry Temple: lemon juice, grenadine, sherry vinegar, soda
• Rozata: grapefruit juice, lemon juice, orgeat, barrel-aged bitters, soda
• Chili Bee: fresno, burnt honey, mint,citrus, soda
Spanglish Cocina + Bar
• Turnover Chain: coconut milk, all-spice, lime, pina
The Gin Joint
• Bartender's choice mocktail
The Macintosh
• Slow and Steady: cucumber, lemon, peach bitters, sparkling water
• Oui, Chef No. 2: cherry, lime, pomegranate, jalapeño, ginger beer
• Lemon Berry Spritz: seasonal berries, lemon, mint, soda
The Ordinary
• Probation Before Judgement: pecan orgeat, grapefruit, grenadine, strawberry
• Ginger Beard: ginger beer, orange, lemon, honey
• Garden Gnome: Seedlip Garden 108, dill, lemon
• Beau Thai Light: tomato, carrot, red curry, lime
• Seedlip NA Distillates (with soda or tonic): Spice 94, Garden 108, & Grove 42
• Wölffer Estate Sparkling Non-Alcholic Rosé: "Petite Rosé Verjus"
Vintage Lounge
"None on the menu, but they're really cool about making a mocktail for you," notes Saunders.