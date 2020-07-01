Where to eat and drink outside 

The Windjammer

Sitting above the dunes on Isle of Palms, The Windjammer is just about the perfect beach bar. On the sand below, you can catch a volleyball game or live music. Up on the deck, bartenders are pouring cold beers and icy cocktails perfect for some time in the sun. Inside on the stage, the Jammer draws national touring acts and your favorite local musicians. You can even grab a juicy burger or wings if you're feeling hungry.

Workshop

Probably not the first place you think of to grab a drink outside, but the patio outside Workshop has been a solid go-to during COVID times. Not only can you grab bites from Workshop itself and Edmund's Oast Brewing Co., Merrow's Garden keeps a steady stream of drinks flowing as well. With tables well-spaced and crowds still a little scarce, the patio at Workshop is a hidden gem these days.

The Royal American

You know The Royal American is normally one of the best live music venues in Charleston. But it also boasts probably the biggest front porch in the city, perfect for a social distanced bite for lunch or a mini pitcher during happy hour. You really can't go wrong with anything on the menu at Royal, but the Magic Wings, burgers and patty melts are solid options.

Bohemian Bull

Bohemian Bull has long been a popular James Island spot for families and groups getting together for a few drinks and a good time. With plenty of space outside and plenty of booze nearby, it turns out Bohemian Bull's backyard beer garden is also a great spot if you need to venture out. Over 30 craft beers are available on tap and lunch, dinner and Sunday brunch are available from the kitchen. Not feeling like beer or wine? Pick from the dozens of bourbons and whiskeys.

Holy City Brewing Co.

The new Park Circle-area Holy City Brewing was built for social distancing. The actual brewery is indeed massive, but the outside area is even bigger. Generously spaced picnic tables dot the yard along picturesque Noisette Creek, giving ample space for those staying safe or just seeking a chill spot for your wind-down. Steps away, fresh brews and a full menu of satisfying sandwiches and pub-appropriate fare await.