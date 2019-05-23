Where to celebrate Memorial Day in Charleston this weekend 

Memorial Day is here and a heat wave is heading for Charleston, so spend some time reflecting on our armed forces while breaking out your white shorts. However you're celebrating, here's where you can celebrate around the Holy City.
The Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center
will host their annual Memorial Day Remembrance event
on May 24, starting at 10 a.m., featuring guest speaker Rear Admiral James Flatley III.
Freshfields Village
will have a Memorial Day Weekend Concert
with Java Band on Fri., May 24 and the Coppertones on Sat., May 25 from 6 to 9 p.m.
On Sat., May 25, get your craft beer and save a few bucks at Edmund's Oast Exchange
, which is offering 50 percent off crowler and growler fills from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. BYO Growler, or purchase one at full price. Herd Provisions food truck will be there from 12 noon to 3 p.m. slinging grass fed hamburgers and more, and Which Cream will be there with their ice cream sandwiches.
Wild Blue Ropes
is celebrating their fifth anniversary by offering military, veterans, firefighters, police officers, and first responders 15 percent off challenge passes
with the code MFP999.
Make some memories at Cooper River Brewing'
s Memorial Day Music Bash
on Sat., May 25, with a yoga fusion "experience" at 10 a.m. and live music from Saluda Shoals starting at 1 p.m., followed by Lauren Hall and Soulfire.
Vickery's
is having a Memorial Day Weekend Party
on Sat., May 25 with live music starting with Green Thieves Duo from 2 to 4 p.m., followed by Gravy Wave from 5 to 8 p.m.
Container Bar Charleston
and Rutledge Cab Co.
are hosting a Memorial Day block party
on Sun., May 25 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Featuring live music, food trucks, drink specials, and more.
Republic
is celebrating on Sun., May 26, with live music from Greg Keys from 8 to 11 p.m.
The Charleston's Men Chorus
is having a Memorial Day Concert
on Mon., May 27 at St. Philip's Church from 12 to 1:30 p.m.
5Church
will have live music on Sat., May 25, and Sun., May 26.
Woodward Tavern
is hosting their inaugural block party
on Sun., May 26 from 2 to 6 p.m. There will be a live performance by Seitu Soloman Steel Pan, the singing one man steel pan band; games; and the Mac Daddy food truck.