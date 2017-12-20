Where to celebrate an alcohol-free New Year in Charleston 

Getting smashed at 11 p.m. on a Sunday not your cup of whiskey, err, tea? Not a drinker at all? NYE is one holiday that gets so much hype — and most of it is not about the ball drop. From bottle service to champagne to open bars, NYE is a lush's dream, but can be scary, boring, and pretty uneventful for those who opt not to raise a glass. While there is a veritable deluge of booze-centered events going on Dec. 31, there are a few events around town that forgo the bottles and instead focus on aligning the spirt, body, and soul. From yoga to family friendly fetes, here's a list for a drink-free NYE:
Savasana at Midnight: An NYE Celebration
Whether you're a seasoned yogini or new to the practice, this 10 p.m. Urban Yoga New Year's Eve class will help you set your intentions for 2018. Join Urban's founder, Meg Gray, and life/leadership coach Emily Cassel as you move through breath, movement, sweat, dancing, and celebration. The class is $35 in advance and $45 day of. Book a spot at urbanyogachs.com/nye
.
Happy New Year, Charleston!
Celebrate good tidings from 4 to 10 p.m. in Marion Square
with family friendly activities, food trucks, and live music. Entertainment includes appearances and performances by Twisted Tay Performance Arts, Glitterhoopz by Lori, Kyle K’Otic Johnson, and John Cusatis. The event is free and open to the public.
NYE Class w/ Steven Willard at Holy Cow
This fun and upbeat class
is accessible for all yogis, taught by Steven Willard. Let go of 2017 and open yourself to 2018; there will be an intention setting meditation. The class begins at 10:30 p.m. and ends right after midnight. Reserve a spot for $20 or $35 for two people.
Flip Flop Drop
There will certainly be some imbibing at this island-wide affair
, but there will also be plenty to see and do as Center Street is closed to traffic starting at 10 p.m. Slide into one of the street's restaurants — may we suggest tucking into some Jack of Cups potato leek popcorn soup? — and wait for the larger-than-life glittery flops to drop from the sky.
New Year's Eve Fireworks at James Island County Park
The Holiday Festival of Lights will be broken down and stored away for another year starting Jan. 2, so pack up your car and head to James Island for one final well-lit hoorah. Then, at 9 p.m., find a spot, park the car, and look up for at the spectacular NYE fireworks show
.