I'm cyberstalking Chef April Robinson. Please read this before you judge me. I've been scrolling her Instagram trying to figure out where she's at and why she isn't lugging cast iron skillets and pewter platters in a new place downtown. I was sincerely bummed out when she shut down Butter Tapas. She told Post & Courier's Hanna Raskin that she didn't think North Charleston was 100 percent ready for what she was cooking up and I wholeheartedly agree. North Charleston doesn't deserve April Robinson and I'm not really concerned about who's offended.

Let's face it, the peninsula is where the big kids play. It's where chefs chase James Beard medals with the same intense vigor as running backs do a Lombardi Trophy. If you think I'm insane, think about if Rodney Scott's were in a strip mall up Spruill Avenue and not on King Street.

In my latest article I wrote for the Charleston Chronicle, "The Fine Line," I tried to champion integration in the city's fine dining scene. I pleaded with my brothers and sisters to allocate that sneaker and manicure money for foie gras and huevos rancheros. I made claim that the black palate was severely uneducated. Maybe the black palate is uneducated because the teacher never looks like us. The reception isn't as warm and gracious. As with a great deal of things in life, fixing a daunting dilemma is done from the inside out looking into the mirror and questioning one's self.

As tremendously dope as he is, it's not Jason Stanhope's obligation to teach us about Chioggia beets and garnachas. I would say B.J. Dennis would be the prime candidate, but his pop-ups are so sporadic, I'm tired of him playing with my inner-fatso emotions. Long story short, that's why I'm cyberstalking April Robinson.

I see her photos. Piles of prickly soursops. I see her throwing dual peace signs as she swims alongside a 49,000 pound whale shark. I see her dodging monsoons on the back of an elephant. I see her sitting quarter lotus style on the steps of a Buddhist temple in bowls of pho. I see her zip-lining through a palmed thicket. I see entire shelves of Tang powder drink in every flavor imaginable, mango, pineapple, mixed fruit, and orange. I see her wading in an infinity pool with the Petronas twin towers protruding from the rest of the glass and steel skyline. I see her sunbathing in a lagoon looking like she just walked off page 43 of Jet Magazine. It's safe to assume she's been island hopping around Southeast Asia from Cebu to Phuket, Hanoi to Kuala Lumpur. And while it's great she's traveling the globe, I'd really love to see her in a starched white, doubled breasted chef coat in Charleston.

I was dreaming of a place called Nefertiti. A restaurant with the warmth of cognac hued mahogany and leather banquettes would suggest someone to describe it as speakeasy-chic. Ranky Tanky would be the house band. Industrious chatter and bubbly giggles would blend with the sound of a clinking champagne flutes and forks scraping the last bit of sabayon from fine China. The dress code would be formal and men would look out of place if they didn't have on a blazer, "dinner coat," and brogues.

The menu? The menu would be avant-garde soul food, replacing humble gumption with upscale elegance. If Mashama Bailey, 100 miles down the coastline in Savannah at The Grey can concoct hammock vinaigrette, and Eduardo Jordan at Seattle's Junebaby can put a paisley bow tie on pork neck bones, I'm pretty sure Robinson has it in her to make scrapple dapper. Actually, all that rest and relaxation may have turned into research and development. I saw her promoting her latest venture, Jalan Red. Jalan in Indonesian culture translates to "Path Moving Forward." I'm still trying figure out the "red" part. She may have gone out the barn with red curry and cilantro and taught our tired "soul food" pony some new tricks with Asian street food.

Before I float off into my version of a beautiful fantasy, let me be honest. Maybe this isn't Robinson's fight. Maybe she's just concerned with creating gorgeously delicious food, no matter if the diner is lavender, charcoal black, or lily white. Maybe she's intelligent enough to realize that even though blacks hold 1.1 trillion dollars worth of spending only 2 percent will trickle down into her purse. Maybe she realizes that black consumerism is extremely fickle, meaning at breakfast we love you like Aunt Jemima and by supper time, we're trying to oust you from the family. Maybe, even from a cliff in Uluwatu she's heard that Charleston is sneaking up behind Seattle, with its thick wealth gap and that North Charleston has the highest eviction rate in the nation, so folks are more concerned with keeping a roof over their heads than carpaccio on their plates. Maybe she had my phone tapped when the incomparable Mickey Bakst, G.M. of Charleston Grill, explained with frustration the absence of Charleston's black middle-class. Nevertheless, I'd most definitely pay a $140 ticket to redeem a bite of those jerk lamb chops she served at Butter Tapas that I missed out on last winter.