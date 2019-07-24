What kind of margarita are you? 

Nearly two dozen Charleston Margarita Festival competitors will shake up a varied concoction of tequila, citrus, and more in an effort to come out on top of the 2019 fest.
So, in an effort to help craft your Marg Fest attack plan, we've got a few questions that can help you get started.
A. A sunny pool deck
B. Folly Beach
C. Sullivan's Island
D. On a quiet hiking trail
E. On a friend's boat
A. Lager
B. Hoppy IPA
C. Hefeweizen
D. Porter
E. Spiked seltzer, please
A. Golden retriever
B. Boxer
C. Boykin spaniel
D. Australian shepherd
E. Yellow lab
A. Breakfast
B. Brunch
C. Lunch
D. Dinner
E. Happy Hour
A. Grab one more close to home
B. No seriously, where's the next marg?
C. Avondale?
D. Cocktail on Upper King
E. Friend's house on Folly
Mostly A: Classic
Nothing boring about a classic margarita. And you need yours perfect. Salt, rocks, just the right amount of citrus.
Mostly B: Spicy
You gotta love a spicy margarita. The salt is good, but you need the ice and the heat. Jalapeños? Fine. But how about something hotter?
Mostly C: Fruity
Many times, it seems like margaritas were meant for a little fruity sweetness. Light fruit flavors can help bring out nuances in your tequila and even let you make it a little more boozy.
Mostly D: Smoky
Honestly, how could anyone get enough of a smoky margarita? You get the sweet, maybe even a little spice, but tequila and smoke go together. Preferably, that combination occurs in your glass.
Mostly E: Wildcard
There's no telling which way you'll go. Sometimes you need it sweet, sometimes smoky. But always, you need it in your glass.
2019 Charleston Margarita Festival Competitors
Bohemian Bull
Cherrywood BBQ & Ale House
Coast Bar & Grill
Container Bar
Dalila's
Deco Nightclub
El Jefe
El Pincho Taco
Grumpy Goat Seafood Cantina Krazy Owls
La Hacienda
Lowlife Bar
Mex 1 Coastal Cantina
Ms. Roses Fine Food & Cocktails
Pink Cactus
Rebel Taqueria
Rutledge Cab Company
SOL Southwest Kitchen
Tattooed Senorita
The Shelter Kitchen + Bar
Wild Common