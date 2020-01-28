We've got 24+ ways for you to watch the Super Bowl in Charleston 

This Sun. Feb. 2, the 54th (LIV) annual Super Bowl kicks off in Miami, where the San Francisco 49ers take on the Kansas City Chiefs. But y'all already knew all that. What you need to know is where to watch the game in Charleston. We've got the scoop:
Are we missing your bar or restaurant's sweet game day deals? Send all the details to connelly@charlestoncitypaper.com.
Pearlz in Avondale
has a pre-game oyster roast
from 1-4 p.m.
Fuel up before the big game at Bay Street Biergarten's brunch
, starting at 11 a.m. Partake in all-day axe throwing, live music, a spicy wing-eating contest, and more.
Stones Throw Tavern
hosts an oyster roast, 3-7 p.m., followed by a screening of the big game.
Southern Roots
hosts a watch party
starting at 4 p.m. Enjoy drink specials and the return of the Buffalo Chicken Dip.
The Sparrow
hosts a Super Bowl potluck
at 6 p.m., with the game playing on the projector.
Republic's Super Bowl Party
, 5 p.m.-2 a.m., features food and drink specials like 50 cent wings, $5 well drinks, and slider and fry combos.
The Brick
hosts a game day oyster roast and viewing party
, 4-10 p.m. Specials include $12 buckets of oysters and $12 Yuengling pitchers.
Pay $10 at the door
of A Salt N Battered
and get all you can eat wings, 6-9 p.m.
Chucktown Bar & Grill
hosts "the biggest Super Bowl jump off
," 4 p.m.-2 a.m. with Dee Jay Cass and Stevie Byrd broadcasting live during the game. Enjoy complimentary oysters while supplies last and be on the lookout for $2,000 in giveaways all night.
Victor Social Club hosts a viewing party
, 4:30-11 p.m. Watch the game on new TVs and enjoy happy hour prices all night.
Have a Super Sunday at Loggerhead's
, 6-11:30 p.m. Enjoy the usual menu along with giveaways. The game will be playing in the heated outdoor bar.
Dog & Duck Clements Ferry
and Park West
host pre-game trivia, 3-5 p.m. It's your final chance to enjoy the restaurant's game day menu this season.
The Alley
is throwing down for the big game this year. Snag half-price bloody marys, mimosas, Jack Fire shots, and more. Enjoy $12 NFL buckets and two team specials — the Frisco Burger and Kansas City Fried Ribs.
O'Brion's Pub & Grill
hosts a watch party, 5-10 p.m. Enjoy $10 pitchers of beer, barbecue plates, prizes, and more.
El Jefe's Super Bowl
watch party, 6 p.m.-2 a.m., features the game screened on a big ol' LED wall. There's no cover and you can enjoy beer bucket specials.
Rivertowne Public House
hosts a party with half-off wings and pizza, as well as drink specials all night.
Back 9 pub hosts a pre-game party
starting at noon with tacos, wings, and all your favorite beverages. There will be free pool all day.
This Super Bowl Sunday be sure to reserve a table at Vibez
where you can nosh on complimentary grilled food and steamed oysters and enjoy drink specials starting at 1 p.m.
Get your pre-party on at House of Brews West Ashley
. They're partnering with Swig and Swine to present a whole hog charity barbecue, 1-4 p.m.
Snag $5 burgers at Ink N Ivy's Super Bowl
party starting at 6:30 p.m. Watch the biggest game of the year on all screens with sound.
Enjoy a watch party at Crust Wood Fired Pizza in Summerville
, with half-off specialty pizzas, $10 buckets of beer, and $2 mystery shots starting at 4 p.m.
You can enjoy food and drink specials at King Claw
starting at 6:30 p.m.
There's nothing like Super Bowl Sunday at The Basement
, where the fun starts at 2 p.m. Watch the game while enjoying whole hog and 75 cent wings.
Charleston Beer Works
has drink specials like $5 Jack Daniels cocktails and $20 margarita pitchers. Wine prizes every quarter in a squares tournament (grand prize is a Yeti cooler).
Uptown Social
will have DJs on the roof starting at 3 p.m. with $7 mimosas, bellini, and bloody mary carafes plus $6 Froses and $6 personal pitcher.