July 31, 2018

West Elm hosts free interior design workshops 

Freshen up

Learn tips and tricks for making your house a home or refreshing your decor during West Elm’s free design workshops on Aug. 8 and Aug. 15. Each class will be led by West Elm design experts and a panel of professionals from Sherwin-Williams and Porch.

The two-hour classes are aimed at decorators and designers of different skill sets, whether you’re “Starting Out” (on Aug. 8) or “Styling Up” (on Aug. 15). The complimentary workshops will be given at West Elm stores nationwide and in Puerto Rico and Canada, including the store at 484 King St.

To register to attend the free Design Crew workshops at the King Street store, visit westelm.com.

