Wellness Wednesday: Tap into your inner flower power with these 9 events 

There's something about the promise of Spring that convinces us all we have a green thumb buried somewhere deep down in our bones. We've spent hours clearing out a forsaken raised flower bed full of dead leaves, weeds, and dried up roots to make room for pink geraniums and hardy white alyssum only to have them shrivel up two weeks later. Hey, some people are more mini cactus parents than lush overflowing garden parents. No matter which category you fall under, these upcoming flora and fauna events are sure to put a little spring in your step and some color in your life. Check 'em out below:
Rita's Roots Garden Transplant Sale
Rita's Roots Backyard Harvest, located on Johns Island, will be posted up at 1630 Meeting St. for a Garden Transplant Sale
from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. this Sat. March 31.
Shop plants for your spring and summer vegetable gardens including: tomatoes, tomatillos, peppers, basil, eggplant, cucumbers, squash, broccoli, lettuces, kale, cilantro, dill, parsley, celery, fennel, perpetual spinach, cool weather spinach, Kohlrabi broccolini, oregano, and thyme. They will also have pollinator/beneficial insect flowers like calendula, snapdragons, sweet alyssum, yarrow, gomphrena, marigold, zinnia, didiscus, nasturtium, and holy basil, plus gardening supplies.
Flowertown Festival
The Summerville Family YMCA 46th annual Flowertown Festival
will take place Fri. April 6 through Sun. April 8. Every year, thousands flock to Summerville to see the hot pink azaleas, purple wisteria, and delicate white dogwood. In addition to the natural beauty, there will be more than 200 jury-selected artists from around the country displaying their work for sale, food from local restaurants, kids activities, and a Sat. and Sun. farmers market. The fest is free to attend and there is free parking available nearby.
Roadside Blooms
Roadside Blooms
is having a big day Sat. April 7.
From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Roadside's backyard will be filled with native plants, organic and locally gown veggie starters, succulents, herbs, seeds, bulbs, soil, and more as part of their Big Backyard Plant Sale
.
From 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Rita Bachman of Rita's Roots Backyard Harvest will visit the shop to teach a class about organic container veggie gardening, guiding students in how to create a "root pouch" for your at-home harvest. The class
is $75 per person.
Then, from 2 to 3:30 p.m., join Jennifer Holstein at the shop and explore the world of carnivorous plants native to S.C. Yes, you read that right, man-eating plants in your own backyard. OK, well, maybe not man-eating. But still pretty badass. In the workshop you'll plant four different types of carnivorous plants to take home. Tickets
are $75 and include instruction, materials, and refreshments.
Crafter's Coven at Basic Kitchen
From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sun. April 8, get your greens at Basic Kitchen's Sunday brunch, then head to the parking lot for their first ever outdoor market with Crafter's Coven. Haegur
mobile plant shop will be onsite — along with a group of "carefully curated" local artists — with its custom planters and accessories in tow. If you haven't had a chance to check out Haegur owner Bj Stadelman's downtown digs on Apartment Therapy, take a peek here
— it's the ultimate Millenial mood board.
Plantasia
Charleston Horticultural Society's annual Plantasia
event takes place Sat. April 14 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Old Towne Creek County Park. Each year, Plantasia offers a vast array of plants for sale along with wares from garden vendors, produce from local farmers, and onsite gardening workshops.
Want to double up on plant power? Purchase a ticket to the Plantasia Eve Party
Fri. April 13 and from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. take in the scenic views of the park while eating, drinking, and shopping hard-to-find plants before the big sale kicks off Saturday.
Garden Stroll and Wine Tasting
If plunging your hands wrist deep in soil, worms, and mulch sounds like an ever loving nightmare, head to Middleton Place
every Wed. through the end of May for a casual (hands-off) stroll through the scenic gardens. Guests will sip on wines from Germany, Romania, and Greece while strolling through America's oldest landscaped gardens. The stroll and wine tasting starts at 5:30 p.m.; tickets are $25 online and $30 in-person. Light snacks will be served in between stations.