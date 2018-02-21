Wellness Wednesday: A few tips for getting over the hump 

click to enlarge
Jonathan Boncek
Grab a huge leafy green salad at Verde for a not-so-sad desk lunch.
Mid-week slumps happen to the best of us. Monday we grab our cold brews and face the world without a hint of trepidation — by Wednesday we need an IV of coffee and an extra 24 hours in the day. This Wednesday, or, hell, any Wednesday you're ready, recharge your batteries with these healthy, energizing food and drink options and then relax into a few calming activities. Let's make hump days happy again:
Feed your body
Verde
More than six years ago, hospitality vets Jennifer and Sam Ferrebee founded
Verde, a fast casual, health conscious, locally based chain that makes some beautiful green creations. Visit one of their four locations — 347 King St., 730 Coleman Blvd., 13 Magnolia Road, and 616-A Long Point Road — and build your own bad ass salad. We're talking kale, mesclun, and power grain blend topped with everything from hearts of palm to beets to baked falafel. Oh, and you can order ahead online, which makes eating healthy that much easier.
Huriyali's turmeric latte
Anything you order at Huriyali is bound to be Instagram
worthy and so colorful you'll be good on the fruit and veggie count for days. Order up a bowl of your choosing, then wash it down with the turmeric latte. Not only is "golden milk" the loveliest moniker, ever, according to Elle UK
it's also "the latest health drink to take the nation by storm, thanks to the unbelievable benefits of the once neglected spice."
The Daily
Breakfast is the most important meal of the day. If you don't agree, you're having really bad days, man. Start your hump day with some avocado toast from The Daily (just because it's trendy doesn't mean it ain't tasty) and if you're trying to avoid grains, well, menu hack, you can order a side of scrambled eggs and avo sans bread and it's super filling and not too pricey. Egg-cellent.
You've earned it: Mercantile's Wednesday Donut Day
If you need sugar to inspire productivity, that's OK, we all deserve a treat. And if you're going to treat yo self on Wednesday you have to, by law, get the Mercantile donut of the day. They've had everything from brown butter salted butterscotch pecan to vanilla and chocolate iced cronuts and a Fruity Pebbles (!) donut.
Calm your body
Sound Bath at Still Soul Studio
At Still Soul Studio you reserve a "cushion" on which to meditate. The 60 minute sound bath is not just for crystal gurus and avid yoginis — the sonic meditations are designed to target the energy centers within your body to "promote healing at a cellular level." Sound a little heady? Well, it is, but all you have to do is sit, or lay, and let the music move through you. Guaranteed you'll feel better being bathed in sound and calm than you would be being bathed in your bestie's rants and cheap rail vodka at happy hour.
Cat Yoga at Pounce Cafe
Yoga with cats, goats, beer — you name it — is the current bendy trend. At Pounce Cafe, prepare to "meowmaste" every other Wednesday with teacher Dakota Flynn. The $22 ticket includes one hour of yoga with 30 mins. of cat cuddles and relaxation after class with your choice of coffee, tea, or wine. The class is open to all levels and students must bring their own mat and water bottle. Cats provided.
Astronomy in the Park
When the world feels like it's spinning off its axis, look up. Lowcountry Stargazers
will host "Astronomy in the Park" at Brittlebank Park, most Wednesdays from sunset until 9 p.m., weather permitting. The event is free to attend; members will have a telescope or two set up, and will be available to answer questions about the night sky.
You've earned it: Wine Down Wednesday with Twenty Six Divine
Every third Wednesday of the month (ahem, that would be today) Twenty Six Divine hosts a tea, wine, and treats event for $15. A local artist or maker will be in attendance showcasing their wares — tonight it's Austin Smith.