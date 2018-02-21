Wellness Wednesday: 6 ways to get over the hump (and prepare for W+F) 

click to enlarge
Joshua Curry
The Sullivan's Island crepe at Queen St. Grocery
For our second edition of Wellness Wednesday, we're making a few (gentle) suggestions that you can take advantage of any given Wednesday (and sometimes any given day) along with a couple of one-time only "you've earned it" treats. With Charleston Wine + Food kicking off today, there's no better time to take a deep breath, chug a smoothie, and clear your mind. Then, by all means, give into your hedonistic ways.
Feed your body
Five Loaves Juice Bar
Anyone who's ever been or heard of the annual Charleston Wine + Food festival knows that if you're attending any official CHWFF events, or those of the fringe variety
, you better wear your eatin' pants.
The best pre-game to a lotta food and a lotta drink is a fresh squeezed juice. Order a fresh bev from the juice bar at Five Loaves downtown. The Rachel
is made with apple, beet, celery, kale, lemon, and ginger — a few sips of this concoction and you'll feel ready to take on the world, or at least the wine dinner you're headed to later in the evening.
Queen Street Grocery
Queen Street Grocery is simply good for the soul: friendly service, delightful crepes, and cold brew that will knock your socks off. Plus, you can snag a bottle of wine, some beef jerky, and a variety of crunchy snacks to sustain you for the rest of the day. The chocolate cold brew is always, always a good decision. The breakfast crepes are filling, but light, and with names like "Archdale" and "Capers" who could resist?
You've earned it: Brooklyn Brewery book signing
Ok ok if you want to start drinking we got you. Get insider knowledge at this Edmund's Oast Exchange event starting at 4:15 p.m. with brewmaster Garrett Oliver, who has been Brooklyn Brewery brewmaster since 1994. Get your copy of Oliver's book The Brewmaster's Table
signed, and enjoy a few tastings while you're at it
Calm your mind
Yoloha Yoga grand opening party
Folly fellows and J.I. Joes no longer have to travel far for a great, community-driven yoga studio. Yoloha Yoga
, located at 1738 Signal Point Road, is having its grand opening party tonight starting at 6:30 p.m. There will be a complimentary hour-long class with teacher Jenny Brown as well as refreshments, including treats from The Juice Joint and Salt House Catering. There will be also be Yoloha product giveaways, a surprise giveaway from McKevlin's Surf Shop, and special offers on Yoloha Yoga retail. Can't make it tonight? Buy a one-month pass for only $30 and give the new studio a whirl.
Fleet Feet Pub Runs
Depending on the season, Fleet Feet Mt. Pleasant and the shop in Summerville host Wednesday night pub runs every week or every other week. The themes range from superheroes to luau to bingo. Tonight's run
is bingo themed and starts at 6:30 p.m. Run (or walk!, we've done both) the three mile fun run course first, then play a game of Bingo back at Liberty Tap Room with a pint or two (you deserve it!). A rep from the East Cooper Land Trust Race and Roast will be on hand to give away a free registration for their upcoming event in March.
You've earned it: Upper Deck final hurrah party
The beloved King St. dive closes
its doors tonight. Head upstairs for a PBR, a song, and maybe a few tears. Read more about UDT and owner Ken Newman here
.