Weekend Roundup: What we'll be streaming and viewing this weekend 

Welcome to Weekend Roundup: Coronavirus edition. While a stay-at-home ordinance may make the weekend seem like a downer, we're here to tell you that there's plenty to do from the comfort of your own home.
Be sure to check in with our online and virtual guide
, too, which has some nifty recipes, tips, and resources for artists.
Here's what we've got on the docket this weekend:
Thursday
Charleston Jazz is streaming their full performance of Mess Around: A Tribute to Ray Charles
on their 'virtual stage' at 7 p.m. tonight. Catch it on YouTube
. If you like what you see, you can donate to Charleston Jazz
online.
Check out Atlas Touring's Quaran-stream
, running Thurs. from 3-11 p.m. The multi-genre mini festival features 15 artists, including several local bands.
Friday
Join local author Tim Banks for a Facebook Live reading
of his book, Monsters in Charleston at 10 a.m.
Bulldog Tours is offering ghost tours on Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. These are rated PG-13 and can be found on their Facebook
. More into family-friendly fare? Fear not, you can catch an all-ages tour every day at 2 p.m.
We're taking Friday-night-in to the next level and binging some of our film critic's top picks for VOD
, from Cats to The Hunt.
The Halsey has had to cancel in-person opening receptions for their exhibitions, but you can check out their latest, Young Contemporaries 2020
, online, starting on Fri. March 27.
The Streaming for A Cure
concert series features Sunflowers & Sin and Dallas Baker this Fri. March 27 at 7 p.m. Donate to the musicians
and to Sara's Cure, a local organization that donates money to funding research and drug development to cure Clear Cell Sarcoma.
Saturday
Charleston Symphony streams a previous masterpiece performance, "Pictures at an Exhibition," featuring iconic music set to the works of artist Mary Whyte. You can catch it at 7:30 p.m. online
.
We're getting our art fix and checking in with Redux Contemporary Art Center's
artist-of-the-day Instagram takeover. Follow along to see how various studio artists create their work — and go about their day in these strange times.
Sunday
Hop on Zoom this Sunday at 10 a.m. to take a virtual version of Kate Counts' Pour House Sunday yoga. This class always draws the masses IRL, and Counts is keeping the good vibes rolling by expanding her Zoom capacity to fit 300 students. Follow her Instagram for all the deets
.
While away your Sunday afternoon with some adult coloring pages
, created courtesy local artist Fer Caggiano.
Back by popular demand, Cultural Arts Center Charleston presents round two of a free online tap class
at noon. Donate to CACC online
so they can continue these free, weekly lessons.