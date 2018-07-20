Weekend Roundup: Waiting for the rainbow 

Friday

Redux hosts an opening

starting at 5 p.m. Read all about artist Kate MacNeil

.



The skies are clearing up — for now. No matter what your plans are this weekend, drive slowly and stay safe. See y'all on the other side.

Head over to Pour House starting at 8 p.m. to hit the dance floor and jam out to Terraphonics featuring Matt Monday, Abstract-That Rapper, and The Soul.





Go see an aerial and acro showcase at A Night with the Circus hosted by Aerial Fit studio starting at 7 p.m.



The Boy George & Culture Club, B-52s, and Thompson Twins' Tom Bailey show is still on, rain or shine, at Volvo Car Stadium starting at 7 p.m.



Saturday







Go for an early morning bird walk with Charleston County Parks. With tickets starting at just $10, you’ll be able to view and discuss a variety of birds, butterflies, and other South Carolina critters.

Magnolia Plantation invites family and friends to participate in their 5th Annual Ladybug Release as part of an effort in preserving their beautiful gardens. Come help release 200,000 ladybugs, get your face painted, and check out more than 20 interactive exhibits while learning how to save our planet.

Holy Cow Yoga will be holding a meditation class for beginners from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Join Trace Sahaja Bonner in learning creative techniques for your personal practice that you can do anywhere.

For all you Shakespeare lovers out there, head over to Threshold Repertory Theatre and go see The Tempest with curtains opening at 7:30 p.m.

Get on your feet at the Charleston Music Hall and bob along to some of the best pop, rock, and country tunes during the Moranz Entertainment Let the Good Times Roll show starting at 7 p.m.

Sunday

Shark Week kicks off at the South Carolina Aquarium beginning at 9 a.m. Come learn about these awesome, yet often misunderstood creatures of the sea.

The Sunday Brunch Farmers Market is on at Charleston Pour House with fresh foods and treats, craft vendors, and live music from 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Sunday is a good day for R&R, and what better way to relax than tubing down the Edisto river? With prices starting at $20, pack yourself a cooler, grab a tube, and drift away from your Sunday Scaries.