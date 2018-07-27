Weekend roundup: Total eclipse of the moon 

Yappy Hour is Sunday from 2-5pm! Tag your furry bestie with some TCBC merch and if your pic is selected to represent Yappy Hour for the week you’ll win a free pint 🍺!This weeks winner is @jesse_coffey15 - great looking friends!

A post shared by Twisted Cypress Brewing Co. (@twistedcypress) on Jul 21, 2018 at 5:08pm PDT