Weekend roundup: Total eclipse of the moon 

Whether you're headed inside to rock out to a great band — or braving whatever inclement weather we may have this weekend in the great outdoors — we've got a whole lotta fun things for you to check out. Oh yeah, and today is a lunar eclipse, so be ready to feel wild and wacky (we think that's how it works).
Friday
Pick up your next summer read at the Johns Island Library Book Sale
from 9 a.m.- 5:30 p.m. Books start at just $1.
Enjoy a free concert in Freshfields Village
from 6-9 p.m. Make sure to bring blankets and chairs, the event is kid and dog friendly.
Dance like nobody’s watching at Ecstatic Dance’s Full Moon + Lunar Eclipse dance
at Marion’s in the French Quarter starting at 7 p.m. The lights are out, the music is surround-sound, and judgment is out the window.
Celebrate Rare Creature’s album release
at the Royal American. Doors open at 9 p.m. and tickets are $10 at the door.
Saturday
Drop by the Charleston Farmers Market
in Marion Square from 8 a.m.- 2 p.m. and browse over 100 local vendors.
Try Pacific Box & Crate’s Farmers Market
from 9 a.m.- 1 p.m. and shop local farmers, vendors, and artisans.
Join a Suds & Savasana class
at Low Tide Brewing at 11 a.m. The class is $10 or $15 includes a pint of your choice.
The Charleston Zine Fest
is back at the Halsey Institute of Contemporary Art from 11 a.m.- 6 p.m. The Zine Fest is an annual event to celebrate comic book writers, illustrators, and artists. There will be a panel discussion on zine production and workshops on alternative printing methods.
The second annual Soup Stock
is at the Pour House from 2-5 p.m. Bring your positive vibes and dancing shoes to the “energyraiser” and celebrate our community and the abundance that comes when you share what you have.
Stop by the SC Aquarium to celebrate Shark Week
and vote for the names of the three new sand tiger sharks.
The Charleston Caribbean Jerk Festival
is happening at Riverfront Park from 6-11 p.m. The fest celebrates the best in Caribbean food, culture, and music; tickets start at $10.
Drop by a concert
to celebrate the launch of Boone’s Bourbon at the Charleston Pour House at 8 p.m. Tyler Boone, Terraphonics, and Youngster are set to perform and tickets are $10.
Celebrate the release
of Becca Smith’s debut album at Tin Roof at 9 p.m. Smith will be joined by Lindsay Holler and Becca Leigh and tickets at the door are $7.
Sunday
Work up a sweat at Basic Kitchen’s Sunday Sweat
with Exemplar Fitness at 8 a.m. Workout for 45 mins then enjoy a special Sunday Sweat brunch menu.
Stop by Celadon Warehouse’s monthly Flea and Farmers Market
from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. and browse over 65 local vendors, sip on free beer, or jump on a bouncy castle.
The Sunday Brunch Farmers Market
is back at the Pour House from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. with over 40 local farmers and artisans. Get there at 10 a.m. for a yoga class on the deck.
The Not-So-Basic Brunch
starts at 11 a.m. at the Cedar Room. There will be food, live music, mimosas, a makeup bar and more for $75.
Bring your furry friend to Twisted Cypress Brewing Co.’s Yappy Hour
from 2-5 p.m. and enjoy happy hour drinks while pups splash around in a kiddie pool.
The Budweiser Bikini Bash
is back at the Windjammer from 3-6 p.m. with BUD pong, giant jenga, and the famous bikini contest.