Weekend Roundup: This one's for the moms 

Happy holy hotness, Charleston. The sun is out, happy hour is just a stone's throw away, and we're 'bout ready to get the weekend started. Grab a mom or two and let's party.
Friday
It's almost Mother's Day, which means it's time to Listen to Your Mother. Head to The Schoolhouse in West Ashley at 7:30 p.m. for Listen to Your Mother
, a live staged reading of stories from men and women about the tragedies and triumphs of motherhood.
Start your weekend with some theater — Flowertown Underground presents Shakers
, a British dramedy about four cocktail waitresses, tonight through Sunday at 8 p.m.
Bounce all your worries away this weekend starting today at Big Bounce America
's biggest bounce house (ever). The 10,000 square foot bouncy beast will be located at Middleton Woodlands on Ashley River Road.
It's the perfect weather for it — Party at the Point
starts at 5:30 p.m. There will be live music, food and drink vendors, and the views, well, they can't be beat.
Get spooky on Folly Beach at the Where Shadows Walk ghost tour
starting at 8 p.m.
Quietly get your groove on at the Quiet Headphone Party
in Summerville starting at 10 p.m.
The 48th annual Charleston Greek Festival
kicks off today starting at 5 p.m. at the Greek Orthodox Church of the Holy Trinity.
From 7-9 p.m. at the Charleston Library Society the Poetry Society of South Carolina hosts author, editor, and Ph.D. student Len Lawson for their annual forum
.
Catch a performance
by "golden era hip-hop"
group Arrested Development at The Alley starting at 8 p.m.
Nothing says Friday like a juicy AF burger. Grab a 2Nixons
meat patty at Charles Towne Fermentory starting at 5:30 p.m.
Saturday
The sixth annual Jerky Off kicks off at 2 p.m. at Lewis Barbecue. Read all about it here
.
Head to the Cabbage Row Shoppe on Broad St. from 1 to 3 p.m. for an artist meet and greet
with Tate Nation and Purple Palm Designs.
Hop heads and beer nerds would do well to check out Famulari's first Chucktown Brewdown Home Brew Competition and Festival
starting at noon. 32 home brewers from across the Lowcountry compete for the chance to get their amber beer on tap at Fam's, and to have their beer brewed on a full production level.
Itinerate Literate
pops up at The Brew Cellar from 1 to 7 p.m.
Celebrate Crafty Draught's four year anniversary
from noon to 11 p.m. with special cask tappings throughout the day from breweries including Charles Towne, Two Blokes, Holy City, Snafu, and Freehouse. There will be live music from Uncle Tim's Bench, Charles Cannon, and John Simpson and food from Cooking Carolina Pit Bar-B-Que and Vick and Vito's.
Get your good vibe on at the inaugural Mind Body & Soul Expo
starting at 6 p.m. at the Visitor Center and Bus Shed. There will be eats from Wings N Things food truck, a mimosa bar, a Caribbean lemonade station, and a beer station in addition to a variety of vendors.
Peruse local produce and wares at three different farmers markets this Sat.: Marion Square's
runs from 8 a.m.- 2 p.m., Johns Island
is open 9:30 a.m. to 1:30, and Pacific Box & Crate i
s open 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Sunday
It's Mother's Day (hope everyone remembered). Check out our 2018 roundup
featuring more than 20 events, from brunches to workshops and everything in between.
What could be more fun than tipsy karaoke? Tipsy flip cup competition-driven karaoke, of course. Fun starts at The Brick
at 3 p.m.
If you didn't get your farmers market fix Sat., then head to the Pour House Sunday Brunch farmers market
from 11 a.m.-3p.m.
Comedian Nick Swardson
takes the Charleston Music Hall stage at 7:30 p.m.
Charleston Flows
hosts a free flow class every Sun. in May at Hampton Park starting at 4 p.m. FYI "flow arts" include many fun activities you may see at a festival or circus using props, movement, and music.