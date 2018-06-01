Weekend Roundup: The lowdown for where to get down 

Friday

Blue skies? Sunshine? Places that serve booze? Charleston has it all, y'all. Here's the lowdown on where to get down.

Head down to the Charleston Harbor Resort and Marina at 5:30 p.m. for the weekly Party at the Point with food, booze and live music from Broadcast 90, the ultimate ‘90s rock tribute band.

Take a break from Spoleto and enjoy some fine art, crafts and refreshments at the boutiques and art galleries on Broad St.’s Gallery Row from 5-8 p.m.

The Reggae Nights Summer Concert Series kicks off with a performance by Ras Bonghi Reggae All Stars at 7:30 p.m. at James Island County Park.

Pick up some fresh produce at the McClellanville Land and Sea Market from 9 a.m.- 1 p.m. with local bakers, makers and farmers.

Ohm Radio is hosting a .5K Fun Run at Workshop beginning at 11 a.m. The race is 50,000 cm aka .3 miles and should only take about 5 minutes if you walk fast. Costumes are encouraged — stick around for free beer and ice cream for participants.

Join Dance Lab for a day of dance and fun to raise money for Palmetto Animal Assisted Life Services from 12-3 p.m. PAALS enriches and empowers Lowcountry children and adults with physical disabilities and social needs by training service animals and providing animal assisted educational and recreational activities.

It’s Larry Doby Heritage Weekend at the Joe, celebrating the legacy of Doby, the first player to break the color barrier in the American League and the RiverDogs take on the Delmarva Shorebirds on Saturday and Sunday.

Get a taste of California at Leon’s Oyster Shed’s guest dinner hosted by Chef Sam Goinsalvos with homemade breads, porchetta, a variety of salads and plenty of booze from 6:30-9:30 p.m.



From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. celebrate the official grand opening of Codfather Proper Fish & Chip's new location at 4254 Spruill Ave. Festivities include an official ribbon cutting by Mayor Summey at 11 a.m., live music all day, a fish and chips eating contest, a best British accent contest, a British invasion photo booth, MINI of Charleston car club show, kids activities, and special Holy City Brewing beer on tap.



Get funky from 5 to 10 p.m. at Rusty Bull Brewing's What the Funk event. There will be funk music from The Black Diamond Band, breakfast food from The Waffle Connection, and plenty of inventive beers on tap to sate your thirst.



Pawley's Island Brewing Company in North Charleston hosts a What the Shell! release party from 2 to 6 p.m. Join the brewery and the South Carolina Aquarium Sea Turtle Care Center as they tap the first kegs of What The Shell! Pilsner. There will be food trucks, live music, a bounce house, and activities provided by the Aquarium. A portion of proceeds from sales of What the Shell! will benefit the South Carolina Aquarium Sea Turtle Care Center.



Help raise money for Chris Dixon, the Tavern & Table manager who was shot during an armed robbery in April, at this corn hole benefit at Rivertowne Public House from 2 to 5 p.m.Chef BJ Dennis throws a Sunday supper at Fields Farms from 5 to 7 p.m. NASA engineer and Manning, S.C. native Dr. Howard Conyers joins Dennis to prepare a meal of heritage goat and hog from Holy City Hogs on Wadmalaw; seafood okra soup with blue crab, shrimp, okra, and tomato; Charleston red rice with Carolina gold and Van's famous creole sausage from New Orleans; 'dressed' South Carolina peache with West African benne seed, honey, hot pepper, and green seasoning; cucumber and tomatoes with black pepper and vinegar; fresh, seasonal fruit; and heirloom cornmeal fritters.

Head over to the Charleston Pour House for the Sunday Brunch Farmers Market from 11 a.m.- 3 p.m. where you can find fresh foods, produce, arts and crafts, live music, face painting and more.

Improv group Bellevue improvises a new episode of Seinfeld, direct from a run of sold-out shows at the UCB theater, at Theater 99 at 8 p.m.

Bowens Island Restaurant is hosting Miss Wanda Johnson, one of the best blues singers in the state for a Divas on the Dock event with music, food and booze starting at 4 p.m.