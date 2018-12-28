December 28, 2018 Calendar+Scene » Features

Weekend Roundup: The holiday leftovers edition 

Events for the weekend of Dec. 28-30

Y'all feeling that holiday hangover yet? Hang in there, because we've still got a few more weird in-between days until the New Year. This weekend sees plenty of college bowl games, lingering holiday festivals, and opportunities to start gearing up for the new year.

And if you still don't know what you're up to this New Year's Eve, peep our roundup of the goings-on around town, from parties to dinners.

Friday

Still not accepting that Christmas is over? Neither is the Holiday Festival of Lights, which is (still) open now through Jan. 1. Ho, ho, ho y'all.

Take your friends and family — the ones who still haven't left town yet — to Redux's current exhibition, Care Work, by Camela Guevara. It will remind everyone of the important things in life, we promise.

Little Bird and Midnight North with Tree Star Revival perform R&B, ambient soul, rock, and Americana at the Pour House at 8:30 p.m.

Catch Fleming Moore's Americana and pop music at Bowties at 8 p.m.

The Stingrays take on the Norfolk Admirals at 7 p.m.

Itinerant Literate hosts a Speakeasy open mic with snacks and libations starting at 7 p.m.

As part of their farewell tour, popular local band PlaneJane performs at Southern Roots Smokehouse at 9 p.m.

Charleston Beer Works hosts a silent disco at 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

Be sure to swing by the Halsey's Southbound exhibition one more time in 2018; next year there are even more cool events associated with the exhibition, so be sure to check out the full schedule online.

Snag some of your last farmers market goods of the year at Pacific Box & Crate's farmers market from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. 

Chris Boone performs at Mainland Container Co. at 5 p.m.

Get your yoga and beer on at Suds & Savasana at Low Tide Brewing at 11 a.m.

Get clear for the New Year at Holy Cow Yoga with a workshop led by Anna Cox at 2 p.m.

Whiskey Diablo performs their Gutter Country at the Brick at 10 p.m.

There's a queso fountain at Workshop. Need we say more?

Get some guidance on NYE wine at the Daily with a tasting from 12-4 p.m.

Sunday

Get your champagne tasting on at Edmund's Oast Exchange at 2 p.m. Just in time to find the right bubbly for NYE.

The Sunday Brunch Farmers Market at the Pour House from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. is always a good idea.

Graveface hosts a pop-up shop/closing reception from 7-10 p.m.

Muddy's Bar (part of Vickery's on Shem Creek) closes up shop for the remaining winter months, so come celebrate one last time before Spring with a party at 5 p.m.

Tattooed Moose Johns Island hosts an oyster roast with Dallas Baker and Friends from 2-6 p.m.

Lotus Charleston hosts a full moon gong ceremony to welcome 2019. Event kicks off at 7 p.m.

