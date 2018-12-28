Weekend Roundup: The holiday leftovers edition 

click to enlarge
Y'all feeling that holiday hangover yet? Hang in there, because we've still got a few more weird in-between days until the New Year. This weekend sees plenty of college bowl games, lingering holiday festivals, and opportunities to start gearing up for the new year.
And if you still don't know what you're up to this New Year's Eve, peep our roundup of the goings-on around town, from parties to dinners.
Friday
Still not accepting that Christmas is over? Neither is the Holiday Festival of Lights
, which is (still) open now through Jan. 1. Ho, ho, ho y'all.
Take your friends and family — the ones who still haven't left town yet — to Redux's current exhibition, Care Work, by Camela Guevara
. It will remind everyone of the important things in life, we promise.
Little Bird and Midnight North with Tree Star Revival perform R&B, ambient soul, rock, and Americana at the Pour House at 8:30 p.m
.
Catch Fleming Moore's Americana and pop music
at Bowties at 8 p.m.
The Stingrays
take on the Norfolk Admirals at 7 p.m.
Itinerant Literate hosts a Speakeasy open mic
with snacks and libations starting at 7 p.m.
As part of their farewell tour, popular local band PlaneJane performs
at Southern Roots Smokehouse at 9 p.m.
Charleston Beer Works
hosts a silent disco at 10:30 p.m.
Saturday
Be sure to swing by the Halsey's Southbound exhibition
one more time in 2018; next year there are even more cool events associated with the exhibition, so be sure to check out the full schedule online
.
Snag some of your last farmers market goods of the year at Pacific Box & Crate's farmers market
from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Chris Boone
performs at Mainland Container Co. at 5 p.m.
Get your yoga and beer on at Suds & Savasana
at Low Tide Brewing at 11 a.m.
Get clear for the New Year at Holy Cow Yoga
with a workshop led by Anna Cox at 2 p.m.
Whiskey Diablo performs their Gutter Country
at the Brick at 10 p.m.
There's a queso fountain
at Workshop. Need we say more?
Get some guidance on NYE wine
at the Daily with a tasting from 12-4 p.m.
Sunday
Get your champagne tasting
on at Edmund's Oast Exchange at 2 p.m. Just in time to find the right bubbly for NYE.
The Sunday Brunch Farmers Market
at the Pour House from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. is always a good idea.
Graveface
hosts a pop-up shop/closing reception from 7-10 p.m.
Muddy's Bar
(part of Vickery's on Shem Creek) closes up shop for the remaining winter months, so come celebrate one last time before Spring with a party at 5 p.m.
Tattooed Moose Johns Island hosts an oyster roast
with Dallas Baker and Friends from 2-6 p.m.
Lotus Charleston hosts a full moon gong ceremony
to welcome 2019. Event kicks off at 7 p.m.