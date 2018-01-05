Weekend Roundup: thaw out with these weekend events 

It's still a bit treacherous out there, Charleston. But things are starting to thaw out, the sun will be shining all weekend, and the city is ready to get out of the cabin. Check out what's happening around town below, and head here
to keep an eye on rescheduled events.
Friday
Redux holds the opening of Carey Morton's exhibit, Harbinger,
starting at 6 p.m.
It's poetry night
at Eclectic Cafe & Vinyl starting at approximately 7:35 p.m. Perhaps you try out a haiku about the Snowcountry?
The James Anderson String Swing Thing plays
at Elliotborough Mini Bar from 8 to 11 p.m.
Head to Royal for a show
by Conor Donohue, Jordan Igoe, and Brent Brent starting at 9 p.m.
Hilarious duo Nameless Numberhead
performs at Theatre 99 starting at 10 p.m.
Saturday
Tin Roof
hosts Becca Smith with Logan and the Kidders from 9 to 11 p.m.
Is there anything more southern than a sweet tea and chili cook off? Warm up at Ladson's HonkyTonk Saloon
starting at noon.
Charleston Symphony Orchestra
music director Ken Lam conducts the orchestra in Brahms' beloved Symphony No. 2 at the Gaillard starting at 7:30 p.m.
Singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist Avi Jacob
plays at Eclectic Cafe starting at 8 p.m.
Sunday
Recover from all that ice and snow at Holy City Brewing's Sunday Funday Yoga Brunch
starting at 10 a.m.
If you're in the mood for a Mexican brunch, head to Charles Towne Fermentory
from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for eats from Desayuno Charleston.
New to yoga and intent upon stretching it out? Community Yoga
holds a four week beginner series starting Sun. at 1 p.m.
Head to Orange Spot
from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for story and craft time.
Get aligned at Holy Cow Yoga with Danielle Parker and Kristen King's chakra and crystal class
starting at 6 p.m.