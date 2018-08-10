Weekend roundup: Sun's out, fun's out 

Armed with a mini water spray bottle and hand-held fan, we think y'all will have a great time this weekend. Here's what's up around town:
Friday
The 16th Annual Homegrown Weekend
officially kicks off tonight with a two-day Hootie and the Blowfish concert at Volvo Car Stadium.
The Charleston Pour House is hosting the Elvis Ain’t Dead Fest 3
with doors opening at 8:30 p.m. Listen to Elvis Presley covers, look at live Elvis art, and play trivia on the deck. This is sure to be a can’t miss event!
Head over to the Mt. Pleasant Memorial Waterfront Park
and enjoy the sunset while listening to the Shem Creek Boogie Band. Make sure to stick around after so you don’t miss the showing of the classic hit movie, Grease.
Who doesn’t enjoy the tale of Mary Poppins? If you’re a longtime fan, then you won’t want to miss a performance of Mary Poppins Jr.
at South of Broadway Theater. The show starts at 7 p.m., so get your tickets before it’s too late.
Music Farm will be bringing back the good times with a Tom Petty tribute
starting tonight at 8 p.m. Tickets are still on sale for $15, so get em’ while they’re hot.
Saturday
Check out a new farmers market: the Charleston Farmers Market
in Marion Square from 8 a.m.- 2 p.m., Pacific Box & Crate Farmers Market
from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., or the McClellanville Land and Sea Market
from 9 a.m.- 1 p.m.
Looking to bust a move? The Dance Lab
will be hosting an adult “Feel Alive” series beginning at 9:30 a.m.
The Black Fedora Comedy Mystery Theatre and Shoppe
will be showcasing Sherlock’s Other Brother by a Southern Mother on Sat. at 8:30 p.m.
The Summer Series Reggae Crawfish Boil
continues at Lola from 2-8 p.m. Get 2lb trays of boiled crawfish for just $20, and endless drink deals to last the night.
Calling all Disney fanatics: Manny’s Neighborhood Grille
is teaming up with Team Trivia of Charleston at 8 p.m. for Disney Trivia Night. Come show 'em what you got!
Bring your lawn chairs or a blanket, and spend the evening at Wannamaker Park
for a free movie night. A Wrinkle in Time will begin showing at 8 p.m., just remember that no outside food or alcohol is allowed.
Sunday
Silent Disco
is one of the greatest things to happen since sliced bread. Carolina Ale House will be welcoming Quiet Kingz Headphone Events for Silent Sunday Funday. Best part? The event is free from 9-11 p.m.
Twisted Cypress Brewing Co.
will be hosting a Yappy Hour from 2-5 p.m. Bring your furry best friend and enjoy happy hour pricing while your pup has fun socializing in a fenced in backyard.
In the mood for a potluck? Join guest speaker Katie Ashley, and friends at Mission Yoga from 6:15-8 p.m. The event is free, just bring a dish to share and come listen to Katie briefly discuss her new book, “Living Life On Purpose.
”
Cat yoga is all the rage and Pet Helpers is feeding the craze.
Head over to this local adoption center for a vinyasa flow benefitting Pet Helpers. Bring your friends, and don’t forget to make a donation to support a great cause.
Dance the night away at Prohibition
every Sun. from 7-11 p.m. Swing Dance Nights are here, so bring your friends, grab some drinks, and make it the best weekend yet.
It’s the second Sunday
of the month, so stop by the adoption meet and greet with Sinbad-Sadie Second Chance Rescue from 1-4 p.m. The center will be stationed outside their sponsor, Kittsona, at 348 King St.